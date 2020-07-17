Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine has announced the release of a new autobiography that will detail the making and the release of ‘Rust In Peace’.

‘Rust In Peace’ was released in 1990 and was the first Megadeth album to feature guitarist Marty Friedman and drummer Nick Menza.

Rust In Peace: The Inside Story Of The Megadeth Masterpiece will the tell the story of the record and feature Mustaine’s insights on handling the success of the record as well as the pressures that came with it, which caused the band to break up in 2002.

According to a press release, the book is “a true story of groundbreaking anti-pop that was moving toward the mainstream (or the mainstream that was moving toward the band), at a time of great cultural change, power, ego, drugs, and other vices that went hand-in-hand with Rock N’ Roll. It is about perseverance, of scraping off the rust that builds over time on everything: ourselves, our relationships, pop culture, art, and music.”

Dave Mustaine has announced the new autobiography 'RUST IN PEACE: The Inside Story of the Megadeth Masterpiece'. The book will arrive September 8, celebrating 30 years of the iconic album. Get more info + pre-order your copy now at https://t.co/sNSLwuiPWg #RustInPeace pic.twitter.com/6LQnbK0dhW — Megadeth (@Megadeth) July 17, 2020

Rust In Peace will feature a foreword from Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash and is released on September 8, 2020 in the US. A UK release date is yet to be confirmed.

Last month, Mustaine said the band – who reunited in 2004 – had recorded 18 new songs for their new album.

In a recent interview, the frontman revealed the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Dystopia’ will feature new original songs as well as some covers. Discussing where the album fits in with the band’s discography, he added: “I think this is probably in the top four records as far as towards the tip of the spear with our career and everything that we’re doing.

“It’s up there with ‘Countdown [To Extinction]’, ‘Rust In Peace’ and probably ‘Peace Sells’. The other one I would say is ‘Dystopia’. So that would round up my top five.”