Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine reveals he has throat cancer

The metal legend shared the news today

Dave Mustaine has announced that he’s been diagnosed with throat cancer.

The Megadeth vocalist and guitarist, 57, shared the news via his Facebook today (June 17), saying that treatment is underway.

“I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer,” Mustaine wrote beneath a picture of himself. “It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on — but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun.

“Unfortunately, this requires that we cancel most shows this year. The 2019 Megacruise will happen, and the band will be a part of it in some form. All up to date information will be at megadeth.com as we get it. Megadeth will be back on the road ASAP.”

He continued: “Meanwhile, Kiko, David, Dirk and I are in the studio, working on the follow up to Dystopia — which I can’t wait for everyone to hear.

“I’m so thankful for my whole team — family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more. I’ll keep everyone posted.”

Megadeth recently confirmed they were in the studio laying down tracks for the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Dystopia’. The band shared the news on social media with pictures of them in a recording studio, captioned: “It begins #megadeth16.”

Mustaine told Music Radar in March that the band is aiming to put 12 or 13 tracks on the new album. “My contract says I’m only supposed to do eight songs a record and I just can’t do that – it feels like cheating,” he said