Megadeth, Descendents and more join Download Festival 2021 line-up

A host of new bands have been announced for next year’s Download Festival – see the list below.

The new bands will join previously announced headliners KISS, Biffy Clyro and System Of A Down in Donington Park early next June.

Among the bands announced today via a spooky Halloween-themed video, which you can watch on YouTube below, are Megadeth, Descendents and Boston Manor.

Venom Prison The Skints, and Creeper vocalist Will Gould’s new side-project Salem are also among the 19 additions to the line-up.

Download Festival 2021 comes to Donington Park from June 4-6 next year.

See the full list of bands announced for Download 2021 today, in alphabetical order, below.

Ayron Jones

Boston Manor

Dead Poet Society

Descendents

Fire From The Gods

Massive Wagons

Megadeth

Monster Truck

Northlane

Renounced

Salem

Static Dress

The Injester

The Scratch

The Skints

Uncured

Venom Prison

Also set to play Download 2021 are Deftones, Korn, The Distillers, Steel Panther, Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes, The Darkness, Black Veil Brides, Creeper and many more.

Day tickets for the festival are on sale now and available here.

Kiss, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down were due to headline in 2020 but the metal festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the 2020 festival’s place, Download launched Download TV, a virtual replacement for the cancelled event.

Read the NME review of the virtual Download Festival experience here.