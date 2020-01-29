Megadeth joined on stage in Paris by Dave Mustaine’s daughter

Megadeth were joined on stage in Paris yesterday (January 28) by frontman Dave Mustaine’s daughter, Electra Mustaine.

The 21-year-old joined the band on stage at Le Zénith in Paris to sing a duet of the group’s classic song, ‘À Tout Le Monde’.

It’s not the first time Electra has performed the song. Back in 2013, aged 15, she performed her own version of the song on stage with Jason Kertson on several occasions. Electra has also recorded a cover of Megadeth track ‘I Thought I Knew It All.’

Speaking in 2016, as reported on Blabbermouth, Electra said: “Being on stage is so addicting…It’s a high that you can’t shake.

“Music is in my blood. I just interpret it much differently,” she added, speaking of the differences between her own and her father’s musical tastes. You can see footage of Electra’s live performance with Megadeth below.

Earlier this month, Megadeth played their first show with Dave Mustaine following his treatment for throat cancer.

The band opened for Five Finger Death Punch at the Hartwell Arena in Helsinki on January 20 with an 11-song set which included ‘Hangar 18’, ‘Peace Sells’ and ‘Symphony Of Destruction’.

It marked their first live appearance in 15 months and will see Megadeth continue to tour Europe, with one UK show at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena on January 30.

Mustaine was diagnosed with throat cancer in July 2019 and completed his treatment in October.

Megadeth were in the midst of recording the follow-up to their 2016 album ‘Dystopia’ when progress was halted following Mustaine’s cancer diagnosis.