Megadeth‘s Dave Mustaine says he’s “100 percent free of cancer”.

The guitarist and frontman announced the good news on stage during the band’s show at London’s Wembley Arena last Friday (January 31).

“On October 16, I went to go see the doctor, and he said, ‘You’re 100 percent free of cancer.'” Mustaine said during the show.

Advertisement

“It felt really good to be able to come out here and stand on this stage in front of so many of my old friends here in London.” See him deliver the news below, at the 28-minute mark.

The Megadeth frontman first revealed his cancer diagnosis back in July, before telling fans in September that his doctors were “feeling very positive regarding my progress” after completing the latest round of treatment for the cancer.

Speaking about the moment he was first diagnosed, the guitarist previously said: “I was on tour, and I just had some dental work done when I was at home. My teeth are really, really, really sensitive, because I’m a redhead … It just felt like something was wrong in my tooth area.

“So I see the oral surgeon, and he was such a cock. I was in the chair, and he looks at me and then he takes off. And I’m sitting there, and I’m waiting and waiting and waiting, and he comes back in and he goes, ‘It looks like the Big C. You need to go see an ear, nose, and throat doctor.’ I was just stunned with his bedside manner; he was just such a dick.”

Advertisement

Back in October, Mustaine revealed that he’d completed his treatment, and the band played their first show with him following the treatment in Helsinki last month.