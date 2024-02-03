Megan The Stallion confirms record deal with Warner Music

Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed that she has signed a record deal with Warner Music.

It comes after reports claimed that the rapper had signed with the label back in December.

Sources at the time said she had inked a deal to distribute her upcoming music, although she will maintain ownership.

Now, she has confirmed an agreement that allows her to maintain rights to both her master recordings and publishing.

The rapper said in a statement via Rolling Stone: “This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter of my life and career. I’m really focused on building an empire and growing as an entrepreneur, so I’m proud to take this next step in my journey and work with Max Lousada and the entire Warner Music Group team in this new capacity. I know we’re going to create history together.”

Thank you GOD 🙏🏽 Hotties today HISSTORY was made !!! Today I signed a distribution deal with my new family @warnermusic where I maintain my INDEPENDENCE as an artist anddd OWN MY MASTERS AND PUBLISHING 🔥🔥🔥🔥 This is thee first deal of its kind !!! I hope artist still on the… pic.twitter.com/LkFI8Vdry6 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) February 2, 2024

She also took to X with a further statement which added: “Thank you GOD Hotties today HISSTORY was made !!! Today I signed a distribution deal with my new family @warnermusic where I maintain my INDEPENDENCE as an artist anddd OWN MY MASTERS AND PUBLISHING.

“This is thee first deal of its kind !!! I hope artist still on the come up or even artists who are already established never get discouraged by all the obstacles that come with this industry! Even with all the odds against me I fought for MYSELF , the hotties fought for me and, @rocnation fought for me!!! I’m forever grateful!!! Let’s REALLY KEEP RUNNING IT UP HOTTIES!

Under the agreement, Megan Thee Stallion’s entertainment and music entity, Hot Girl Productions, will release her forthcoming music projects, while Warner Music Group and its international affiliates will assist with services, including radio promotion and global marketing.

The rapper has already shared two releases via Hot Girl Productions – comeback single ‘Cobra’ and follow-up ‘Hiss’.

She has since teased a new album and a forthcoming tour.

Under the new deal, she will continue to have creative control of her output and it also provides her with the option to expand her access to Warner Music Group to any artists she brings under the umbrella of her own imprint in the future.

It comes after she recently formally severed ties with label 1501 Certified Entertainment, following a legal dispute.

The rapper had filed a lawsuit against the company back in 2020 claiming that the label was preventing her from releasing new music after she attempted to renegotiate parts of her contract, which the label refused.

Earlier in 2022, Stallion filed a separate lawsuit against 1501, claiming it was attempting to keep her locked into a contract by not acknowledging her recent ‘Something For Thee Hotties’ compilation as an album.

A lawyer for 1501 denied the allegations in the lawsuit, telling Billboard that Megan’s contract gave the label oversight over what would count as an “album” for contractual purposes.

The artist had released her previous two albums, 2020’s ‘Good News’ and 2022’s ‘Traumazine’ on 300 Entertainment and 1501 Certified.