Megan Thee Stallion shares life update: “I can’t drop music right now”

Megan Thee Stallion has shown her fans a glimpse of her daily life – and workout routine – as well as revealing that she “can’t drop new music right now”.

The Houston rapper hasn’t been in the limelight much of late, following her extensive world tour last year.

Then on Saturday (June 24), Megan posted a day-in-the-life style video, discussing her fitness journey from the gym with her new trainer.

“Bitch, since the last time y’all seen me, I learned to do a motherfucking pull-up,” she narrated at lightning speed. “OK, so anyways, I can’t drop music right now but, bitch, I might as well drop a little workout routine.”

In the rest of the video, she spoke about getting her dancers prepped for their Essence Festival performance, buying a Halloween-themed Birkin, and watching Pharrell Williams’ debut show as Louis Vuitton’s Menswear creative director.

Last month, Megan Thee Stallion spoke to InStyle Magazine about new material – telling the publication that “fans can expect new music when [she’s] in a better place.” Back in April, Megan penned an article for Elle about her career and the “trauma” she experienced while going through the legal issues of recent years. Rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan in July 2020, while last year she was granted a restraining order against her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment for allegedly trying to “interfere” with the rapper’s control over her music

“The truth is that I started falling into a depression,” Megan explained. “I didn’t feel like making music. I was in such a low place that I didn’t even know what I wanted to rap about. There would be times that I’d literally be backstage or in my hotel, crying my eyes out, and then I’d have to pull Megan Pete together and be Megan Thee Stallion.”

Now “focused on healing”, she explained how “the music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out. Life is all about balance.”

Thee Stallion’s last album was last year’s ‘Traumazine’, her sophomore album. In a four-star review, NME said,: “Although Megan Thee Stallion is only just settling into her throne as one of hip-hop’s elite, she’ll clearly leave a lasting impression on rap music forever.”

In May, the ‘Savage’ rapper earned two wax figures in Madame Tussauds’ New York and Las Vegas locations.