Megan Thee Stallion addresses “haters” on stage following Tory Lanez sentencing

Megan Thee Stallion has hit out at her “haters” after Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting the rapper.

Last December, Lanez – real name Daystar Peterson – was found guilty of three felonies related to the 2020 incident. The Canadian artist, 31, was sentenced last week. He subsequently said in a statement that he has “always maintained my innocence and I always will”.

Peterson added: “In no way, shape, or form was I apologising for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologise for something that I did not do.”

Last Sunday (August 13) saw Megan make her first live appearance since the sentencing. She performed at the Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, California. During the set, Megan criticised those who have accused her of lying about the shooting.

“I just wanna say, fuck all my haters,” she told the crowd at Golden Gate Park. “None of that shit you was doing or saying broke me. None of that shit y’all be doing or saying to the Hotties [her fans] broke them.

“And I want all of the Hotties to put their motherfucking middle fingers up right now.” Check out a video clip of the moment below.

Megan Thee Stallion sends a message to her haters during her set at Outside Lands Festival: “Fuck all my haters. None of that shit you was doing or saying broke me.” pic.twitter.com/oSQSIofKZq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 14, 2023

As reported by legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff, Lanez will have nearly a year reduced from his 10-year sentence due to the time he has already served behind bars. Cuniff also said the rapper will request bail, but claimed that it is “extremely unlikely to be granted”.

Megan wasn’t present at the hearing, but she submitted a court statement that read (via Associated Press): “Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace. Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”

According to the statement, which was read in court by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta, Megan also said she “simply could not bring myself to be in a room with Tory again”.

The ‘WAP’ star – who required surgery to remove bullet fragments from her feet after the shooting – issued a “final” response regarding the incident in April. In the message, she reflected on the “humiliation” she had faced from the public when coming forward with the claims.

She wrote: “I could have let the adversity break me, but I persevered, even as people treated my trauma like a running joke. It never crossed my mind that people wouldn’t believe me. Still, I knew the truth and the indisputable facts would prevail.”