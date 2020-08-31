Megan Thee Stallion addresses recent shooting in new freestyle

Megan Thee Stallion has addressed her recent shooting in a new freestyle shared with fans yesterday (August 30).

Earlier this month (August 21), Megan accused Tory Lanez of shooting her following an incident on July 12. “Since y’all hoes so worried ’bout it,” Megan said, “yes, this n**** Tory shot me,” Megan said on an Instagram Live broadcast.

The broadcast came shortly after reports by Billboard and the Los Angeles Times that the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office were considering filing charges against Lanez for allegedly shooting Megan.

Now, Stallion has addressed the incident again, this time in a new freestyle posted to her Instagram. “Going through beats and I just had to do a Lil quick freestyle,” Stallion wrote alongside her post.

“Tic tac toe, I X this bitch, if a hit dog holler, I address that shit,” Megan begins her freestyle before continuing, “got shot two times and I ate that shit, bounced right back with a Revlon deal.”

You can watch the freestyle below:

Over the weekend (August 29), Stallion returned to the stage for her first performance since being injured.

Calling the live-streamed virtual concert her “first day back”, Stallion delivered an hour-long set alongside six dancers. The event was choreographed by Jaquel Knight, who also worked on Beyoncé’s performance at Coachella.

The event saw Stallion making a political statement in reference to the Black Lives Matter protests across the globe in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

After Stallion played ‘Big Booty’, the stage lights dimmed to reveal a backdrop saying ‘This Shit Is Exhausting’. Soon after, a list of Black Americans either injured or killed through alleged police brutality followed.

Floyd’s name was on the list alongside names including Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake and Elijah McClain.

At the MTV VMAs last night, Stallion won ‘Best Hip Hop’ for ‘Savage’ beating the likes of DaBaby, Eminem, Future, Roddy Ricch and Travis Scott.