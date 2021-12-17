Megan Thee Stallion and Jonas Brothers cancel Atlanta Jingle Ball performance due to crews getting COVID

Megan Thee Stallion and the Jonas Brothers had to cancel their performances at iHeartRadio’s Power 96.1 Jingle Ball in Atlanta due to positive COVID results in their crews.

Both artists were scheduled to appear at the December 16 event, but had to pull out after finding out members in their respective teams had tested positive to the virus.

The Jonas Brothers’ made their announcement via Instagram stories on the morning of the event, writing: “We are extremely disappointed that we can’t be there with our fans in Atlanta”.

Later that same day, Megan shared that she would also be pulling out of the performance.

“While I tested negative today, I’m not feeling well, and as a safety precaution, I won’t be able to perform at Jingle Ball in Atlanta,” she wrote on Twitter. “I’m extremely disappointed to let my hotties down. Hoping to feel better tomorrow.”

We learned a few members on my team have been exposed to COVID. While I tested negative today, I’m not feeling well, and as a safety precaution, I won’t be able to perform at Jingle Ball in Atlanta. I’m extremely disappointed to let my hotties down. Hoping to feel better tomorrow — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 17, 2021

The Atlanta event took place at State Farm Arena, with performances from Black Eyed Peas, Big Time Rush, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio, Tai Verdes and Tate McRae.

iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball will continue its run around the US in Miami on December 19, having already stopped in Los Angeles, New York, Boston and more.

Earlier this month, Megan cancelled a scheduled show in Houston out of respect for the victims of the Astroworld tragedy.

The incident, which occurred in the rapper’s hometown on November 5 during Travis Scott‘s headline set, resulted in 300 injured victims and ten who lost their lives.