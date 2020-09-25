Megan Thee Stallion announced as first musical guest for new season of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Megan Thee Stallion will be the first musical guest for the forthcoming season of Saturday Night Live.

The rapper will be playing the stage in Studio 8H for the first time upon the show’s return on October 3, with Chris Rock in place to host the episode.

Megan made the announcement on social media, saying the “hot girl coach will be on the SEASON PREMIERE of SNL”.

Advertisement

This announcement comes after the news that Jim Carrey would take over the reins from Woody Harrelson playing Joe Biden, as America draws closer to the presidential election. Alec Baldwin will be reprising his role as Donald Trump.

Carrey pitched himself as Biden to creator Lorne Michaels directly. Michaels told Vulture, “He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and…Hopefully it’s funny.”

Earlier this week, Megan graced the cover of TIME Magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of 2020. Other musicians profiled as part of the feature include The Weeknd, Halsey and Selena Gomez.

Megan is also currently topping charts around the world with her collaboration with Cardi B, ‘WAP‘, marking both artists’ first UK number ones.