Megan Thee Stallion announces first ever VR concert tour

Megan Thee Stallion has announced the first ever VR concert tour.

The singer will hit road for a series of shows in the US entitled ‘Enter Thee Hottieverse’.

The VR concert will feature a multi-song set that moves through a series of environments, and features “hot custom” wardrobes.

Fans will be able to go to local cinemas and put on the VR headsets dubbed “Hottie Mounted Displays”, before watching Megan perform. Tickets go on sale on tomorrow (March 2) and can be purchased here.

“Virtual reality has always been an interest of mine, and I’m glad that we’ll be able to make history with this experience,” the rapper said in a statement via Billboard. “My hotties will get to watch me perform in a completely different and unique way, and I appreciate the AmazeVR team for helping me to bring this VR vision to life. I can’t wait to see the Hotties show up to the tour.”

The tour will hit 10 US cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Miami and Washington DC from April 5 before wrapping up in New York with four performances from June 30 to July 3. You can find more information here.

Meanwhile, the rapper was recently added to the Wireless Festival 2022 bill along with Doja Cat and Burna Boy, alongside headliners Tyler, the Creator, Cardi B and J. Cole.

She was also recently added to this year’s Roskilde line-up along with The Strokes, Post Malone and The Smile.

Dua Lipa and Tyler, the Creator were previously announced to headline this year’s edition. Other acts topping the bill include Haim and St. Vincent, Jada, The Blaze and Thomas Helmig.

Megan Thee Stallion has also been nominated for two gongs at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, which will be held at London’s O2 Academy Brixton tomorrow night, (March 2).

She is up for Best Live Act and Best Festival Headliner at the bash which will be co-hosted by comedian, actor and writer Daisy May Cooper and grime trailblazer and radio host Lady Leshurr, alongside huge live performances from Sam Fender, Griff, Rina Sawayama and the recently revealed BERWYN and Chvrches featuring special guest Robert Smith of The Cure. Halsey will also be in attendance on the night to pick up this year’s Innovation Award.