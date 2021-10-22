Megan Thee Stallion announces release of project ‘Something For Thee Hotties: From Thee Archives’

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed she’ll be releasing ‘Something For Thee Hotties: From Thee Archives’, a collection of freestyles and unreleased, archival tracks later this month.

Stallion shared a series of images of herself as a red devil to announce the drop, calling it a “gift to my hotties”.

“Freestyles y’all been asking for plus a few unreleased songs from my archives to hold y’all over for the rest of the year,” she wrote, adding, “if it’s over an original beat it will be there”.

The drop is set to arrive on October 29.

Stallion has shared numerous freestyles of late, including ‘Tuned In Freestyle’, ‘Outta Town Freestyle’ and ‘Southside Forever Freestyle’, the latter of which arrived on her birthday back in February.

She also released ‘Thot Shit’ in June, and has linked up with a number of artists for collaborative tracks, such as DJ Snake, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Ozuna for ‘SG’, and K-pop superstars BTS on a remix of their single, ‘Butter’.

Stallion was up for six awards at this year’s MTV VMAs, which took place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in September. She was nominated for Artist Of The Year, Video Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Collaboration and two Best Hip-Hop nominations, one for ‘WAP’ with Cardi B and one for ‘On Me (Remix)’ with Lil Baby. However, she didn’t take home any awards.