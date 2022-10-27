Megan Thee Stallion announces free show at intimate Los Angeles venue

Megan Thee Stallion has shared details of a free gig at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre.

The rapper will perform at the intimate venue on November 11 as part of the Apple Music Live series. Fans aged 16 and older in the LA area can register for free tickets here on a first come, first serve basis for a chance to see Megan perform.

The recorded performance will later be made available for Apple Music subscribers across 165 countries to stream from December 21 at 7pm PT (2am GMT, December 22).

Megan’s performance will serve as the closer for Apple Music Live’s inaugural season. It follows previous concerts in the series by Harry Styles, Lil Durk, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs and Billie Eilish.

Hotties, I’m taking over #AppleMusicLive and it’s going to be next level. Sign up for free tickets to the exclusive show at @Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and watch the stream on December 21st, only on @AppleMusic. You’re not going to want to miss this 🤍 https://t.co/IjURf33y2g pic.twitter.com/lBn2S9F4QX — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 27, 2022

“I can’t wait to hit the stage and perform for my Hotties in L.A.,” Megan Thee Stallion said in a statement. “I’m truly thankful for the entire Apple Music team for their constant support over the years – they’ve uplifted and championed my music since the beginning of my career. It’s only right that we take it to the next level, put on a special performance for the Hotties and celebrate together.”

Apple Music host Nadeska Alexis, who is scheduled to interview the rapper on Apple Music 1 before the show, added: “Megan shared so many honest and personal revelations with us around the release of her incredible album ‘Traumazine‘ and we’re thrilled to celebrate all of that truth, emotion, and power as she takes the stage for a very special Apple Music Live performance.”

Meanwhile, Megan recently performed ‘Anxiety’ and ‘Plan B’ from her latest album ‘Traumazine‘ while hosting the October 15 episode of Saturday Night Live.

The rapper, who was both host and musical guest, made her third appearance on the late night TV sketch show. In 2020 she performed ‘Savage’ and in 2019 she supplied her guest verse to Chance the Rapper’s ‘Handsome’ on the show from his album ‘The Big Day‘.

In an earlier monologue, Megan mentioned the mental health website Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too, which was inspired by ‘Anxiety’.

The Houston MC also performed ‘NDA’ from ‘Traumazine’. Watch clips here.