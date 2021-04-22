Megan Thee Stallion announces hiatus: “I’ll be back when it’s time”

Megan Thee Stallion has announced that she’s going to be taking a hiatus from music.

The ‘Hot Girl Summer’ rapper has been busy as of late. From starring in Calvin Klein ad campaigns, releasing new music and taking home three Grammys at last month’s ceremony, it looks like she’s ready to take a break

This afternoon (April 22), Megan prompted speculation that she might be releasing something soon when she updated her profile picture across social media. However, it was part of an announcement that she was stepping away from the spotlight temporarily.

The initial photo was a close-up of Meg with her eyes closed and her mouth, nose, and ears covered in some sort of futuristic oxygen mask. She then shared a wider digital image of herself wearing the same mask, but this time, she was in a liquid chamber.

Her third post featured a digital readout, that read: “Megan Thee Stallion is recharging! Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle <Meg> has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what’s next. ….In her absence; mgmt will manage all social posting on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach. [[Thee Hotties]] lead a brave //RESISTANCE in anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain!”

Megan also took to Twitter to reveal that she would “be back when it’s time”.

I’ll be back when it’s time 🔥 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) April 22, 2021

Just last week, the rapper released a new music video for her track ‘Movie’ featuring Lil Durk, taken from her latest album ‘Good News’.

Released on Friday (April 16), the clip is set in what appears to be a strip club, featuring some impressive pole moves from various dancers, as well as Megan herself.

In a four-star review of ‘Good News’, NME‘s Kyann-Sian Williams said of the album: “This debut finds Megan Thee Stallion determined to retain her freewheeling positivity in a difficult year.”