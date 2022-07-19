Megan Thee Stallion announces London headline show at Brixton Academy

Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed that she will play London’s Brixton Academy ahead of her headline slot at this year’s Reading & Leeds Festival – get tickets here.

Megan is set to perform at the 4,921-capacity venue on Thursday, August 24. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday (July 22) at 10am from here, with an O2 Priority presale opening tomorrow (July 20).

⚡️ JUST ANNOUNCED ⚡️ Grammy Award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion has announced a show at the O2 Academy Brixton on 24 August 2022. 📅 On sale Friday 22 July at 10:00 >> https://t.co/PINx3gUk0m@theestallion pic.twitter.com/baxYRY93HW — ticketmasteruk (@TicketmasterUK) July 19, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion’s headline show at Brixton Academy follows on from appearances at both Wireless Festival (where she joined Cardi B onstage for ‘WAP’) and Glastonbury. It comes ahead of a headline slot at the 2022 Reading & Leeds Festival.

Megan is set to close Reading’s Main Stage West on the Friday night (August 25) before appearing at Leeds on the Saturday (August 26). Glass Animals, Joy Crookes and Wallows are all set to play before her, while over on the Main Stage East Dave will headline after performances from Little Simz, Polo G and Griff.

Halsey, Bring Me The Horizon, Rage Against The Machine and Arctic Monkeys are also set to headline the three-day festival.

In April, Megan released her third new song of the year. ‘Plan B’ followed on from February’s ‘Flamin’ Hottie’ – a promotional song for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Flamin’ Hot Doritos – and March’s ‘Sweetest Pie’, which featured Dua Lipa.

Speaking of the collaboration in a recent interview, Megan said she and Lipa have an “unspoken bond”.

“When somebody is so gorgeous and established, you don’t know what to expect,” she said. “A lot of ladies can be divas. But Dua is just so nice. She felt like a familiar spirit. We have an unspoken bond, it’s not even anything we need to discuss.”

Earlier this year Megan confirmed that her second album – the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Good News’– is almost finished, saying that it’s “95 per cent done”.