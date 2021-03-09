Megan Thee Stallion announces new $1 million ‘Women On Top’ fund

Megan Thee Stallion has announced ‘Women On Top’, a new $1 million (£723,000) fund to support women in education, business, charity and more.

The Houston rapper confirmed details of the fund, which is being done in partnership with Fashion Nova, yesterday (March 8) to mark International Women’s Day.

Grants, donations and scholarships will be awarded from the $1 million fund throughout March, with the YWCA Houston receiving the first $25,000 (£18,000) grant.

“I’m excited to collaborate with Fashion Nova Cares on the ‘Women On Top’ initiative and be part of giving $1 million to support women-led businesses and organisations,” Megan said about the fund in an official statement.

“These donations are life-changing and will help women of all ages get one step closer to making their dreams a reality.”

FashionNovaCARES is donating $1 MILLION DOLLARS to women owned businesses, female betterment organizations and… Posted by Fashion Nova on Monday, March 8, 2021

Fashion Nova CEO/founder Richard Saghian added: “At Fashion Nova, women empowerment and ongoing advocacy for diversity and inclusion have always been part of our guiding principles.

“We believe the world will be a better place when all women are provided the opportunity to maximise their potential. This program was created to give women greater advantage as they pursue their passions.”

The ‘Women On Top’ initiative is running in conjunction with Fashion Nova’s ongoing pledge to support various activism and awareness campaigns that are committed to fighting racial inequality.

You can find out more about the ‘Women On Top’ fund by heading here, where nominations for future grants can also be submitted.

Last week Megan launched ‘Hotties Helping Houston’, an initiative raising funds for the rebuilding of her hometown following the recent devastating winter storm in Texas.