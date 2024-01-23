Megan Thee Stallion announces new single ‘Hiss’, out this week

Megan Thee Stallion has announced a new single called ‘Hiss’ – check out the posts below.

The Houston rapper is due to share the song this Friday (January 26), and it is available to pre-save/pre-add here.

Megan posted the official cover artwork and the track’s release date on social media yesterday (January 22). She included an egg and a dragon emoji in the update (see below).

‘Hiss’ will follow on from the artist’s previous solo single ‘Cobra’, which came out last November, and continues with the snake theme. It’ll mark the second release from Megan under her new independent music label, Hot Girl Productions.

Back in October, the rapper formally severed ties with the label 1501 Certified Entertainment following a legal dispute. It was then reported last month that she had signed a new record deal with Warner Music Group.

Megan teamed up with Reneé Rapp recently on a collaborative song titled ‘Not My Fault’ for the new Mean Girls movie musical. Last weekend saw the pair perform the track together on Saturday Night Live.

In 2022, Megan released her second and latest album ‘Traumazine’.

During an Instagram Live broadcast in October, Megan spoke about how her next studio effort would be “very much so funded by Megan Thee Stallion” after cutting ties with her previous label (via Billboard).

“I have no label right now,” she said at the time. “The next shit y’all about to see is all straight from Megan Thee Stallion’s brain and Megan Thee Stallion’s wallet. We are in my pockets, hotties, so let’s do our big one.”

In an interview with Complex last September, Megan said: “I’m making music that I really, really love. I’m making music that I’m not about to have to fight with anybody about.”

She continued: “…With this [new] album, I feel like I’m getting to the meat. I’m getting to the bones. It’s my story, and I’m telling it. I’m so excited because it’s just turning the page into like this new chapter of my life and I feel like the Hotties are gonna be so excited to hear it.”