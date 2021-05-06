Megan Thee Stallion announces Snapchat reality series, ‘Off Thee Leash…’

Megan Thee Stallion is set to be the focus of a new online reality show, Off Thee Leash With Megan Thee Stallion.

As Complex reports, the ‘Good News’ rapper’s unscripted project will come as part of the expanded Snapchat Originals series from Snap Inc.

“[Megan will] be joined by celebrity friends and their pets hosted in a way that only Megan can,” an official synopsis reads.

Announcing the venture on Twitter, Megan described herself as “one of the best dog moms ever on the planet”, adding: “I really wanna invite some other pet parents to come and get wild with me and my boys on the Hot Girl ranch.”

New Series on @Snapchat “Off Thee Leash With Megan Thee Stallion” pic.twitter.com/vp88ua4bIh — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) May 5, 2021

Westbrook Media will produce the forthcoming Off Thee Leash, which is expected to arrive at some point later this year. An exact premiere date is yet to be announced.

“We are constantly trying to find stories that we think will resonate with our audience, coupled with talent and creators,” explained the head of Snap Originals, Vanessa Guthrie, in a statement.

Snap Inc. is also set to launch the shows Coming Out, Charli Vs. Dixie, Twinning Out and Everything’s Fine, the latter of which is executive produced by Paul Feig (The Office US) alongside Fall Out Boy‘s Pete Wentz (the bassist also serves as music supervisor).

News of Off Thee Leash… comes after Megan Thee Stallion announced last month that she would be taking a hiatus from music, explaining that she would “be back when it’s time”.

Despite confirming the break, the rapper is scheduled to perform at London’s Wireless Festival in September. She’s joined on the bill by the headliners Future, Skepta and Migos, as well as the likes of Meek Mill and AJ Tracey.