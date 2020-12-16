Megan Thee Stallion has delivered an enthralling six-song set for this year’s Apple Music Awards – check out her full rodeo-themed performance below.

The Houston rapper has been honoured at the streaming service’s second annual awards, which is continuing throughout this week, with the prize for Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

Megan performed a six-song set to accompany her winning the award, comprising of four songs from her debut studio album ‘Good News’ (‘Girls In The Hood’, ‘Don’t Stop’, ‘Savage Remix’ and ‘Body’) and two tracks from her 2019 mixtape ‘Fever’ (‘Realer’ and ‘Cash Shit’).

The highly choregraphed performance, which was filmed inside an open-air rodeo venue, also included a number of spoken-word interview segments with Megan as she reflected on her path to becoming a rapper, her desire to prove the doubters wrong and the importance of body positivity.

You can watch Megan Thee Stallion’s full Apple Music Awards performance below.

Megan could be set to perform at the 2021 Grammys next month, with the rapper currently in talks to perform ‘Savage Remix’ with Beyoncé.

The track has been nominated in three categories – Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song – at the Grammys, while Beyoncé’s ‘Black Parade’ will compete against ‘Savage’ for the Record of the Year prize.

Earlier this week, Megan sent up ‘Savage’ by giving it a “Christmas remix” with the help of James Corden for a skit on The Late Late Show.