Megan Thee Stallion approves of ‘Tiger King’ themed #SavageChallenge

Megan Thee Stallion has given the seal of approval to a Tiger King-themed take on her #SavageChallenge.

The TikTok challenge emerged after the release of the rapper’s recent hit ‘Savage’, and encourages fans to show off their own dance moves while the song plays in the background.

But one TikTok user has cashed in on the popularity of Netflix’s Tiger King by dressing as lead star Joe Exotic and sharing their own lyrics about the big cat breeder’s rival, Carole Baskin.

“Carole Baskin, killed her husband, whacked him. Can’t convince me, that it didn’t happen,” the TikTok user raps on the new version.

Sharing the clip to her own Instagram, Megan wrote: “hot boy Tiger King!”

It comes after ‘Savage’ featured on Megan’s debut album ‘Suga’, which arrived last month.

Meanwhile, Joe Exotic is currently in self-isolation in prison due to the coronavirus outbreak. Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is serving a 22-year sentence after being found guilty of paying a hit man $3,000 (£2,422) to unsuccessfully kill his enemy Carole Baskin.

A host of revelations from celebrities have come out since the release of Tiger King. Marilyn Manson shared an old message he received from Joe Exotic asking for an endorsement for his failed campaign to become the Governor of Oklahoma, while earlier this week, it was reported that Michael Jackson once owned alligators that died in a fire at Joe Exotic’s zoo back in 2015.