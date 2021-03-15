Watch Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B perform ‘WAP at Grammys 2021

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B performed their record-breaking hit ‘WAP’ at the Grammys 2021 tonight (March 14) – scroll down the page to watch her performance now.

The track wasn’t nominated at the awards show after Cardi reportedly decided not to submit it for consideration.

The pair joined forces on the Grammys stage during Megan’s performance. She began her segment of the ceremony by performing her ‘Good News’ track ‘Body’, telling the audience: “This is my first time at the Grammys but it’s not my first time entertaining you.”

The cameras later cut to Cardi where she performed a snippet of here latest single ‘Up’, before Megan rejoined her for ‘WAP’. Part of the performance saw the pair rapping and dancing from a giant bed.

Watch the performance below now.

Ladies and gentlemen, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/cKHtp03t45 — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) March 15, 2021

Megan won her first Grammy during the premiere ceremony, picking up the award for Best Rap Performance for ‘Savage (Beyoncé remix)’. She has also taken home Best New Artist, while she is in the running for Record Of The Year and Best Rap Song for the same track.

Earlier in the night, Harry Styles opened the main ceremony with ‘Watermelon Sugar’. Haim made their debut appearance on the Grammys stage, while Billie Eilish performed ‘Everything I Wanted’ from on top of a car.

Winners on the night so far have seen Blue Ivy Carter pick up her first Grammy. She was credited on her mum Beyoncé’s song ‘Brown Skin Girl’, which won Best Music Video, making Carter the second-youngest Grammys winner ever.

Nas and The Strokes have also both won the first Grammys of their careers. The rap icon won Best Rap Album, finally scoring a trophy after 14 nominations. The New York band, meanwhile, were momentarily left wondering if they had won when technical difficulties meant they didn’t hear the announcement.

You can follow all the Grammys 2021 winners as they happen here and keep checking back for more coverage of the ceremony on NME.com tonight.