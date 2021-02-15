Megan Thee Stallion celebrates birthday with new track ‘Southside Forever Freestyle’

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped a new track to celebrate her 26th birthday – listen to ‘Southside Forever Freestyle’ below.

Produced by Three 6 Mafia‘s Juicy J and Lil Ju, the hard-hitting freestyle hears Megan declare herself the “hardest in Houston” while also taking a moment to deliver a message to her haters.

“I can’t even take half of you bitches seriously/ Half of y’all don’t know if y’all don’t fuck with me or if you wanna fuck me,” she raps.

In the song’s video, Megan pays homage to her hometown by sporting a Houston Rockets baseball cap and matching bikini as she raps into a hanging microphone, while Juicy J operates a pair of CDJs behind her.

Watch the video for ‘Southside Forever Freestyle’ below:

Last month, Megan dropped a new dance video for ‘Body’, directed by ‘WAP’ video director Colin Tilley.

The track is one of the stand-outs on the Houston rapper’s debut studio album ‘Good News’, which was released back in November.

The original video for ‘Body’ was released to accompany the arrival of ‘Good News’ on November 20, and Megan has followed those visuals up with a new clip which sees her reuniting with Tilley.

Megan recently appeared in the video for Ariana Grande’s ‘34+35’ remix, which she features on alongside Doja Cat.

The trio had been teasing the music video’s release on social media earlier this month, sharing behind-the-scenes selfies to their respective accounts.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion competed in a live Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate match last week.

The match was the ‘WAP’ rapper’s second collaboration with the Mortal Kombat franchise. As a longtime fan of the series, Megan The Stallion cosplayed as her favourite character Mileena for a Mortal Kombat 11 ad in November, ahead of the Kombat Pack 2 release.