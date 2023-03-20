Megan Thee Stallion celebrates Women’s History Month with Kamala Harris

Megan Thee Stallion has shared photos of her celebrating Women’s History Month at a brunch with US Vice President Kamala Harris.

The brunch was co-hosted by Glamour and welcomed other trailblazing women like Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, actress Nicole Ari Parker, and more.

Meeting in Washington D.C., Megan shared a photo of the duo posing for a selfie in her Instagram carousel, showing the rapper sticking her tongue out whilst the Vice President smiles into the camera.

Advertisement

Other highlights from the post include a picture of some latte art saying “Women’s History Month” and Megan twirling around in a black and blue calf-length dress.

The mission of the event was to discuss economic empowerment of women with Harris telling attendees: “Economic empowerment of women is about an investment in the future of our country.”

She said, “When you lift up the economic status of women, you lift up the economic status of families and communities, and all of the society benefits.”

The Houston rapper has been mostly inactive on social media this year amidst the recent trial that found Tory Lanez guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. The verdict was the result of a July 2020 incident involving Megan being shot in her feet.

She recently made her return to the public eye at this year’s Vanity Fair Oscars after party and will perform at the AT&T Block Party in her hometown on March 31. Her performance at the festival will be her first of the year.

Advertisement

In recent news, Cardi B has shut down rumours that she and Thee Stallion will be the main actors in a B.A.P.S remake on her behalf.

Also, Megan is set to appear at the Outside Lands festival at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, WILLOW and more are featured on the line-up.