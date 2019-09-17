Megan Thee Stallion confirms Kehlani collaboration for next album

Hot girl summer shows no signs of cooling off

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed that her forthcoming album will include a collaboration with Kehlani.

Speaking to Variety, the rapper was initially hesitant to speak out when asked about potential guests on the record.

“Yeah, I’m working on a new project and I have a lot of ladies on there, so just be on the lookout,” she told reporters. After some prompting on who those ladies might be, Megan added: “I can let this cat of the bag. Me and Kehlani have music together, and I love her.”

A video for Megan’s breakout hit ‘Hot Girl Summer’ was released earlier this month, was asked by Variety on the red carpet at Rihanna’s annual Diamond Ball last Thursday in New York City if she has had many incoming calls from artists wanting to collaborate. The pair have become close friends in recent months, frequently posting Instagram videos of each other.

Kehlani recently opened up about her sexual identity in a string of since-deleted tweets.

“I’m queer. not bi, not straight. i’m attracted to women, men, REALLY attracted to queer men, non binary people, intersex people, trans people. lil poly pansexual papi hello good morning. does that answer your questions?”

She added: “I’m the LEAST attracted to straight men, y’all really adorable sometimes tho. bisexual men really are little gifts from god tho.”

Explaining why she soon “retracted” her original tweets, Kehlani said it was “because I am being corrected about the way in which i listed the gender spectrum and i’m super super sensitive to being offensive especially when i’m only trying to appreciate.”

“Point is,” she added, “I love love, and that love lies in every gender there is.”