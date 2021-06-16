Megan Thee Stallion covers funeral costs of fan who died unexpectedly

Megan Thee Stallion has been praised online after she donated $8,000 (£5,600) to the funeral of a fan who died recently.

The singer was initially asked to help out by a fan named Selena, who tweeted: “Meg we lost a hottie [crying emoji] our best friend passed away unexpectedly.”

Hailing her late friend Shaniah Scales, Selena added: “Hey absolutely loved you, listening to ur songs was something we did every time we were together.

Advertisement

“We’re helping their family w funeral costs. We started a GoFundMe & are halfway there.”

The rapper soon showed off her charitable side, asking “how much do y’all need?” before subsequently delivering a generous donation of $8,155.

Hailing Megan’s generosity, Selena replied: “Y’all better RIDE for @theestallion if you weren’t already.”

How much do y’all need? https://t.co/A4tTJRTrMv — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 16, 2021

Y’all better RIDE for @theestallion if you weren’t already. Shaniah is in heaven freaking the fuck out right now. The realest out there. I’m still in shock. Omg what a blessing. Also for anyone sending us love, I appreciate you. It’s overwhelming im gonna try and get back to u! — SelenaChichis (@selenachichis) June 16, 2021

Advertisement

“Shaniah is in heaven freaking the fuck out right now,” Selena added. “The realest out there. I’m still in shock. Omg what a blessing. Also for anyone sending us love, I appreciate you. It’s overwhelming I’m gonna try and get back to u!”

While Selena subsequently faced accusations that she was attempting to scam the star, she hit back: “Sad I have to even tweet this but I’ve been receiving a lot of messages that apparently we are scamming people. I wish my best friend’s death was not real but this is 100 per cent true. We don’t need to involve anyone to try and get money for no reason.

“Shaniah’s service will be this Sat.”

Also if this was a scam why would Meg willingly donate thinking it’s not legit? I still can’t believe I have to like prove this. Our best friend will be buried into the ground Saturday. How dare any of you — SelenaChichis (@selenachichis) June 16, 2021

Last week Megan Thee Stallion returned with her latest single ‘Thot Shit’ alongside a video that saw her revive her Tina Snow alter-ego.

The video appears to reference Republican senator James P. Bradley, who criticised ‘WAP’, Meg’s collaboration with Cardi B, last year. The clip begins with a white male senator watching Megan’s ‘Body’ video on YouTube before leaving a derogatory comment below.

‘Tina Snow’ formed the title of Stallion’s second EP, which was released in 2018. In an interview on The Zach Sang Show last year, she explained the character was “the side of me that’s a little more gangster – she’s just foot down, fuck y’all”.

The Houston rapper released her debut album ‘Good News’ last year and has since contributed the Bobby Sessions collaboration ‘I’m A King’ to the soundtrack of Coming 2 America, as well as tracks with Maroon 5 and Lil Baby.

Earlier this month, she teased her return with a futuristic, sci-fi indebted teaser video.