Megan Thee Stallion creates website of mental health resources for fans

Megan Thee Stallion has created a website that collates an extensive list of mental health resources for her fans.

The rapper retweeted a fan who shared the new site and called the move “real hot girl shit” yesterday (September 25).

The website – dubbed Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too – pulls together contact information and resources for organisations offering three therapy, mental health hotlines, groups working specifically with the Black community, and LGBTQIA+ resources.

“Hotties! You know how much mental wellness means to me, so I created a hub with resources that can help when you might need a hand,” Megan said in a message to her fans. “Head to http://badbitcheshavebaddaystoo.com now and check it out. Love y’all so much.”

The website comes off the back of the rapper’s latest album, ‘Traumazine’, which arrived in August. In a four-star review, NME said of the record: “After ‘Traumazine’’s 18 tracks, there should be only one feeling coursing through your body: utter elation. The album features more deep cuts than you’d expect from a Megan Thee Stallion record, but it shows just how she’s pushed her pen since ‘Good News’, while also illustrating her broad musicality.

“Although Megan Thee Stallion is only just settling into her throne as one of hip-hop’s elite, she’ll clearly leave a lasting impression on rap music forever.”

The star will bring songs from that record to Saturday Night Live when the US comedy show returns for its new series next month. Megan will perform on the show on October 15 and will also serve as guest host for the episode.

Meanwhile, Megan also recently appeared on Hillary Clinton’s new docuseries, Gutsy, speaking to the former Secretary Of State about her hit collaboration with Cardi B, ‘WAP’.

For help and advice on mental health: