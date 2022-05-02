May 2 has officially been declared Megan Thee Stallion Day in Houston, where the rapper grew up.

Megan Pete was honoured at a ceremony on Sunday (May 1) in which Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner along with members of Houston City Council celebrated her philanthropic achievements, which include launching the Pete and Thomas Foundation in 2021.

The non-profit, set up to honour Pete’s late mother and father, focuses on programs that address education, housing, health and wellness in Houston, Texas, and elsewhere.

“Megan Thee Stallion has an extraordinary entertainment career, but we wanted to honor her for what she does offstage to lift people’s lives in underserved communities,” Turner said while presenting Megan with the key to the city.

“She assisted people after the 2021 winter storm, during the pandemic, and helped those struggling with homelessness. I look forward to watching her grow as an artist and humanitarian.”

May 2 is a significant date for Meg, whose mother and grandmother were both born on the date. During her speech, Megan acknowledged both, saying they helped her “grow into the woman that I am today”.

“I don’t know what kind of lady I would be if granny didn’t raise me to be so kind and so giving. You could walk by these ladies’ house and they givin’ out dollars, candy — whatever they’ve got, they’re givin’ it out the door.

“And I always wanted to be just like that. I wanted to be nice like them. They made me feel so beautiful and so loved, and they made everybody they met feel just like that. So I was like, ‘When I grow up, I wanna be just like them.'”

Following the ceremony, Megan took to Instagram to share photos from the event, adding that she plans to “continue to give back to the city that made me who I am today”.

Last month, Meg released her latest single ‘Plan B’ after debuting it live during her performance at this year’s Coachella Festival. It followed on from her Dua Lipa collaboration ‘Sweetest Pie’ in March – both tracks are set to feature on her forthcoming second studio album.