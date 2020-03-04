Megan Thee Stallion confirms details of debut album ‘Suga’

Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed details of her debut album ‘Suga’, which she says will be released this week (March 6).

The rapper claimed earlier this week that she was being blocked by her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, from releasing new music.

In a new Instagram post, she shared the artwork and tracklist for the record, including two features. The artwork shows a mouth with red lipstick and tongue sticking out on a black background.

Advertisement

The tracklist, meanwhile, reveals Kehlani and Gunna will appear on the record, with features on tracks ‘Hit My Phone’ and ‘Stop Playing’ respectively. The full tracklist is as follows:

‘Ain’t Equal’

‘Savage’

‘Captain Hook’

‘Hit My Phone’ ft. Kehlani

‘B.I.T.C.H’

‘Rich’

‘Stop Playing’ ft. Gunna

‘Crying In The Car’

‘What I Need’

The rapper’s label have denied her claims, while Megan has filed a lawsuit against them to get out of her contract. After filing the suit, she also was granted a temporary restraining order (TRO), giving her the freedom to release new music.

However, 1501 and founder Carl Crawford have now filed an emergency motion to dissolve the TRO, saying the rapper’s distribution agreement with them and 300 Entertainment gives them “the right to set and approve release dates” for her music.

Advertisement

They also allege she did not notify them of the TRO request first, instead giving the news to TMZ. A hearing is currently set for March 13 in Texas to decide whether Megan’s contract should be terminated.