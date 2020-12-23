Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus announced for ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Miley Cyrus have joined the performance lineup for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Both Megan and Cyrus released albums last month, with Megan dropping her debut full-length ‘Good News’ and Cyrus sharing ‘Plastic Hearts’.

The three artists join previously-announced acts Jennifer Lopez and Nelly, as well as Cyndi Lauper, who will perform a duet with Billy Porter.

Kicking off at 8pm Eastern Time on ABC, the program will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest with a number of guest hosts also making appearances.

Can't wait to move my body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody on #RockinEve because @theestallion is performing! New Year's Eve at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/6b7Pf55xrX — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@NYRE) December 21, 2020

Cyrus’ ‘Plastic Hearts’ was given a four-star review from NME upon its release. The review said that the record “finds the pop-star-turned-rock-star going hell for leather – and when Miley Cyrus is at full throttle, it’s an absolute blast”.

“Enlisting Joan Jett and channelling Stevie Nicks, the singer has drawn deep from her recent rock covers and done an Ashley O, reinventing herself yet again.”

As for Megan, ‘Good News’ was also given four stars from NME.

“The 25-year-old combines West Coast samples with the Southern sounds of her youth,” the review read.

Doja Cat released her second album, ‘Hot Pink’, last year. In 2020, she’s collaborated with multiple artists including Ariana Grande and Chloe x Halle.