Megan Thee Stallion donates £36,000 to Atlanta shooting victims

Megan Thee Stallion has donated £36,300 ($50,000 USD) to the victims of this month’s Atlanta spa shootings.

The rapper pledged the money to Advancing Justice Atlanta, an organisation “protecting the civil and human rights of Asian Americans in Georgia and the Southeast”.

In an Instagram post, Megan Thee Stallion said she was “heartbroken” by the March 16 shootings, which left eight dead, including six women of Asian descent. Meg called the shootings “a senseless, violent attack against Asian Americans”.

Advertisement

“We stand in solidarity with all Asian Americans in saying that enough is enough,” she said.

The rapper made the donation in collaboration with Fashion Nova and journalist May Lee.

Last week, actor Ken Jeong also donated $50,000 USD to the victims of the shootings. The actor, known for his roles in the sitcom Community and The Hangover film series, made five $10,000 donations to GoFundMe pages set up for families of the shootings’ victims.

“Anti-Asian American crime has risen almost 150 per cent in the last year, while overall hate crime went down 7 per cent,” Jeong said in a recent interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“Enough is enough. We’re just fed up”.

Advertisement

Last week, it was announced that Megan Thee Stallion would appear at this year’s Parklife Festival, set to take place on September 11-12. Dave, Disclosure, Burna Boy and more are also booked to appear at the Heaton Park event.

Earlier this month, Meg and Beyoncé‘s ‘Savage (Beyoncé remix)’ took home the Grammy for Best Rap Performance at this year’s ceremony. The two artists became the first pair of women in Grammy history to win the award. Megan was also named Best New Artist.