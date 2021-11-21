Megan Thee Stallion drops out of 2021 AMAs performance with BTS

Megan Thee Stallion will no longer be performing alongside BTS at the 2021 American Music Awards.

Megan made the announcement on her Twitter, writing that she had to drop out due to “an unexpected personal matter”. She added: “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!”

The performance was due to be the live debut of the collaborative remix version of the Korean group’s single ‘Butter’. Megan added a verse to the band’s record-breaking hit single this summer after battling her label to be able to do so.

Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend 😭😭I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!💜 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 20, 2021

Megan is up for three awards at this year’s ceremony – Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist, Favourite Hip-Hop Album for ‘Good News’ and Favourite Trending Song for ‘Body’. Olivia Rodrigo leads the field with seven nominations, while The Weeknd follows with six. BTS have been nominated for Artist Of The Year, Favourite Pop Duo Or Group and Favourite Pop Song for ‘Butter’. You can see the full list of nominations here.

Cardi B will host this year’s ceremony, which will take place at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater tonight (November 21), airing live on ABC at 8pm ET (1am GMT) and streaming the next day on Hulu. Other confirmed performers at the event include Coldplay, Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo and Bad Bunny, with Måneskin and Tyler, The Creator recently added to the line-up.

In other news, it was announced this month that Tory Lanez won’t be offered a plea deal in the felony assault case in which it is alleged he shot Megan Thee Stallion last year.

Megan was shot in the foot after a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in July 2020. A month later, she took to Instagram Live and claimed that Lanez was the person who had shot her.

“You shot me,” she said. “And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and shit. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it. You really fucking dragging it.”