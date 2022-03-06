Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa to release new collaborative single this week

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa have teamed up on a new single and the collaboration will be released this week, the Houston rapper has announced.

The star previously teased in an interview last month that her next “thing” would feature “somebody you might now” and would be “fire”.

Now, Megan has confirmed that she will be joined on a new track by Lipa. Posting on Twitter, the rapper shared an image that featured photos of her and the singer on the icing of four cakes. She also revealed in the caption that the track will be released on Friday (March 11).

Lipa, meanwhile, shared what appears to be a clip of the track on Instagram. In it, Megan can be heard rapping: “Me and Dua Lipa finna get the party lit.” Listen to it below now.

Megan will also join Lipa on the road in the US later this month, supporting her on three stops of her ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour in Denver, Tulsa and Phoenix.

Meanwhile, the Houston rapper announced her first VR concert tour last week (March 1), dubbed ‘Enter Thee Hottieverse’. The VR concert will feature a multi-song set that moves through a series of environments, and features “hot custom” wardrobes.

Fans will be able to watch the show at local cinemas where they will be provided VR headsets – or “Hottie Mounted Displays”.

In Dua Lipa news, last month the pop star launched a new “arts and culture newsletter” called Service95. “I find huge joy in telling people what I’ve learned about in any given city and love finding connection in our shared experiences,” she said of the project. “Service95 is going to take that idea and bring it to anyone who’s as curious as I am about life.

“The more we share with each other, the closer we become, the wider our circles grow,” she added.