Megan Thee Stallion explains ‘Sweetest Pie’ video imagery after accusations of “devil worship”

Megan Thee Stallion has defended the visuals for her joint single with Dua Lipa, ‘Sweetest Pie’.

The fantastical music video, which was released last week (March 11), features the two artists fending off a horde of men in various fantasy settings, at one point burning a castle and men to ashes.

Elsewhere in the video, Lipa turns into an eight-legged spider and the pair are strung up to a pole while being burned for their crimes against men.

Advertisement

Some fans criticised the video and found the imagery unsettling and creepy, but Megan has taken to Twitter to explain the symbolism.

“I see that the #SweetestPie video scared some people or creeped them out a lil bit… lol MISSION ACCOMPLISHED how many times do I have to say i love horror films/ aesthetics,” she tweeted.

One reply to her tweet read: “Megan can you just be honest. The video was meant to spread a lot of symbolism. From Dua literally being a spider demon, yall being witches, and it being the damn near apocalypse. You can say this was like Hansel & Gretel but that’s not a scary movie. This was devil worship.”

Megan can you just be honest. The video was meant to spread a lot of symbolism. From Dua literally being a spider demon, yall being witches, and it being the damn near apocalypse. You can say this was like Hansel & Gretel but that's not a scary movie. This was devil worship. — Randy ♉ #hottie (@TheeRandyReport) March 11, 2022

But Megan defended the concept of the video, commenting that the visuals represent the way men have disrespected her and how she has always overcome this.

“The symbolism of the video was how when men come for me I eat they ass up every time,” she wrote, “and even when y’all go on y’all’s witch hunts attacking women for whatever reasons y’all make up we still rise from the ashes stronger than ever.”

Advertisement

‘Sweetest Pie’ is the first taste of Megan Thee Stallion’s upcoming album, with further details, including its title, track listing and release date, yet to be revealed.

In other news, Megan recently appeared on the latest episode of Dua Lipa’s new podcast At Your Service, where she spoke out about the “crazy double standards” that women face in rap culture.

At one point in the conversation, Lipa brought up Megan’s previous comments in regards to “rap being a male-dominated ecosystem”, agreeing: “I feel like that about the music industry in general.”

The rapper commented: “I feel like when you think about women doing anything – in general – you think about ‘catty’. [If] it’s five girls in a room, what is the ‘catty’ factor of it all? But that’s what we’ve been taught for so long…

“I feel like boys definitely play a big part in that… in the industry, too.”