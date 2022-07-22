Listen to Megan Thee Stallion and Future’s new collaboration ‘Pressurelicious’

Megan Thee Stallion has shared her third single for the year, enlisting Future for ‘Pressurelicious’.

The HitKidd-produced track marks the first time the two artists have collaborated. Meg discussed Future’s contribution to the track during a recent Rolling Stone interview about her forthcoming second album, the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Good News’.

“He just so fucking ratchet!” she said at the time. “He is unapologetically himself. I appreciate that about anybody who gets up and has to do anything in the public eye. Anybody who has to read about their life online every day and deal with so many energies and can put it out into their music and do it gracefully, I feel like you deserve your flowers.”

Listen to ‘Pressurelicious’ below:

‘Pressurelicious’ follows two other singles from Megan Thee Stallion this year: Dua Lipa collaboration ‘Sweetest Pie’ in March’ and ‘Plan B’ the following month. A video for the latter directed by John Miserendino and Mugler’s creative director, Casey Cadwallader, was released in June.

In May, the rapper revealed that her new album was nearly complete, saying it was “95 per cent done” during a backstage interview at the 2022 Webby Awards, where she won Artist of the Year.

Megan has been a regular fixture at European and UK festivals this summer, including performances at Primavera Sound, Parklife, Glastonbury and Wireless Festival, where she joined Cardi B onstage to perform their 2020 hit ‘WAP’ together live.

Next month, the rapper will be one of six headliners at this year’s edition of Reading & Leeds. She’ll perform a warm-up show at London’s Brixton Academy on August 24.