Megan Thee Stallion has teamed up with Tinder to become a dating coach

Megan Thee Stallion has joined forces with Tinder to become a dating coach.

Up to $1 million (£752,000) is being offered as part of a global Put Yourself Out There Challenge on the app, which the rapper is spearheading.

The scheme encourages users to submit new profiles reflecting themselves genuinely and creatively, with 100 contestants getting the chance to win $10,000 (£7,520) each.

“I want everyone to be comfortable sharing their authentic self online. That’s why I’m partnering with Tinder to give away $1 million to celebrate the people who are putting themselves out there in a real way,” Megan said in a video you can view below.

“By celebrating those who are already doing the hard work, we want to encourage more people to feel confident in who they are.”

To enter, contestants should post screenshots of their Tinder profiles on their public Instagram accounts and tag Tinder’s account while also using the #PYOTChallenge and #contest tags.

Submissions will be accepted until December 31. Head here for more information and the official contest rules.

Earlier this week, US congresswoman Maxine Waters thanked Megan for her recent New York Times op-ed, entitled ‘Why I Speak Up For Black Women’.

In a letter to the rapper, Waters said she “can’t thank [Megan] enough for bringing much needed attention to the plight of Black women, not just here in the United States – but everywhere”.

Megan Thee Stallion released her debut album ‘Good News’ last month. It followed her smash hit collaboration ‘WAP’ with Cardi B.

NME has named ‘WAP’ the number one song of 2020, writing: “Dangerously horny in a way that speaks directly to the casual sex bans of the lockdown age, ‘WAP’ was the titan track that drenched the entire year. Bring a bucket and a mop.”