Megan Thee Stallion hits back after conspiracy theorists claim Roc Nation deal is a sign of the devil

"I’ve been grinding for so long"

Megan Thee Stallion has hit back after a former NFL player suggested that her new deal with with Roc Nation is a sign of a pact with the devil.

On Friday, the ‘Hot Girl Summer’ rapper announced she’d signed with Jay-Z‘s firm, and paid tribute to her mother who died earlier this year.

“After my mom passed I promised myself I was going to keep going hard bc not only is music my dream but it was her dream for me too,” she said. “I have days where I want to go hide and cry because she’s not here, but I know that ain’t what she would want me to do! I know she’s proud of me!”

But on Saturday, NFL player Larry Johnson bizarrely suggested that dark forces were at play in her mother’s death.

“Her mother, who was her manager died in the month of March 2019, the same month of her ‘break out,’” he tweeted. “Music industry filled with the easily corrupt fatherless children looking for Satan to be the ‘daddy’ they never had.”

Hitting back, Megan said: ““Just because YOU found out about me around the time my mother passed does not make what you’re saying accurate. I’ve been grinding for so long and would appreciate if you weirdos on the internet would stop trying to associate my mother having A BRAIN TUMOR with the fucking devil.”

It comes after years of conspiracy theories linking Jay-Z to The Illuminati.

Earlier this month, Megan enlisted Nicki Minaj for her ‘Hot Girl Summer’ music video.