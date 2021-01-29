Megan Thee Stallion hits the dancefloor on Joel Corry remix of ‘Body’

Megan Thee Stallion has shared a new remix of her single ‘Body’ by Joel Corry – scroll down the page to listen to it now.

The original version of the track appeared on the Houston rapper’s debut album ‘Good News’, which was released last year.

Now, London-based producer and DJ Corry has given it a big dance reworking. He adds a huge four-to-the-floor beat to the track, highlighting Megan’s chorus with a ton of reverb and piano house chords.

The remix follows a new dance video for ‘Body’, which was directed by ‘WAP’ director Colin Tilley. The clip features choreography from JaQuel Knight and sees Megan and a troupe of six dancers performing a series of routines to ‘Body’.

The original video for ‘Body’, meanwhile, featured cameos from the likes of Taraji P. Henson, Jordan Woods, Blac Chyna and more.

The song has also spurred on a viral challenge on TikTok in the form of the #BodyOdyChallenge. So far, it has seen more than 1.7million videos created with the hashtag.

Megan recently appeared on a new remix of Ariana Grande’s ‘34+35’ alongside Doja Cat, which was released earlier this month. The rapper hinted that she was one of two guests on the new version of the track ahead of its release, commenting with a series of eye emojis underneath a teaser posted by Grande.

Meanwhile, the ‘Good News’ star’s old audition tape for Love & Hip Hop was recently released by VH1. While the network ultimately decided not to include Megan on the show, the rapper can be seen in the video seemingly predicting her own rise to fame.