Megan Thee Stallion to hold virtual concert later this month

Megan Thee Stallion will hold a virtual concert later this month, it’s been announced.

The rapper has performed livestreamed events since the coronavirus pandemic shut down shows in the US but has yet to hold her own online concert.

The gig will take place on next Saturday (August 29) and will begin at 6pm EST (11pm BST). According to Pitchfork, the concert will feature creative direction from choreographer and dancer JaQuel Knight.

Access to the show will cost $15 (£11.40) and can be purchased here.

The star was shot in the foot last month and earlier today (August 21) responded to rumours that it was Tory Lanez who had fired the gun. “Since y’all hoes so worried ’bout it,” she said, “yes, this n**** Tory shot me.”

Megan continued: “You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and shit. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it. You really fucking dragging it.”

Lanez was arrested and charged on July 12 after police found a gun in his car. His team have since denied that the Canadian rapper has been deported from the US following the arrest.

He is due to appear in court on October 13 and has previously denied shooting Megan The Stallion.

Meanwhile, ‘WAP’ – Megan’s collaboration with Cardi B – broke the US record for the most first-week streams for a song last week (August 17).

It drew 93 million US streams according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data — the most for any track ever in its first week of release, surpassing Ariana Grande’s 85.3 million first-week streams for ‘7 Rings’ that she amassed back in February 2019.