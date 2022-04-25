Megan Thee Stallion says Torey Lanez offered “a million dollars if y’all don’t say nothing” after shooting

Megan Thee Stallion has shared more details of the night she was shot during a July 2020 incident involving Torey Lanez.

In her first TV interview which aired today (April 25) on CBS Mornings, the rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, told Gayle King what happened the night she says Lanez shot her in both feet at a party in Los Angeles.

“I was ready to go, and everybody else wasn’t ready to go. But that’s, like, normal friend stuff,” she told King. “So I get out of the car and it’s like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming.”

Pete continued: “He said, ‘Dance, bitch’ and he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God.’” She went on to tell King that she was worried that if she took a “wrong step” it could be fatal.

“I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot something that’s, like, super important,” she said. “I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me. I was really scared because I had never been shot at before.”

The rapper also told King that Lanez attempted to persuade her not to speak out following the incident.

“He’s apologizing. He’s like, ‘I’m so sorry. Please don’t tell nobody,” Pete said, adding: “I’ll give y’all a million dollars if y’all don’t say nothing. I’m like, ‘What are you talking about? Why are you offering me money right now, help me.’”

Meg still has “tiny fragments of retained missile” in her feet “too small to attempt retrieval,” according to medical documents obtained by CBS News. CBS also shared text messages from Kelsey Harris, the other woman in the car with the rapper that night, where she asked Pete’s bodyguard to “Help” and also said, “Tory shot Meg.”

Lanez was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle after Pete accused him of shooting her. However, he denies the allegations and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

If convicted, Lanez could spend up to 22 years and eight months in prison.

Earlier this month, he had his bail increased after it was judged that he had violated a protective order in the case. Under the terms of the order, Lanez is prohibited from contacting Pete or coming within 100 yards of her.

However, Judge David V. Herriford determined that some tweets Lanez had posted “seem to be clear messages” to Pete and added a new condition to the order that he is “not to mention the complaining witness in this case in any social media”.

Meanwhile, Meg released a new song called ‘Plan B’ last week (April 22). She had previously previewed it during her set at Coachella 2022’s first weekend (April 16) and said it was addressed “to whom the fuck it may concern”.