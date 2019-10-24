Megan Thee Stallion is creating her own horror movie, and “appreciates” ‘The Human Centipede’

Spooky...

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has said she’s in the process of writing her debut horror film – inspired by her love of cult film The Human Centipede.

The ‘Hot Girl Summer’ star says she’s planning to expand her talents even further by moving over to the big screen.

“I like movies that make you semi fall in love with the villain so you have sympathy for him,” she told Vogue. “I feel like every good story you can’t just necessarily kill off the villain. That’s why the Batman never killed Joker. How the fuck would you have Batman without Joker?”

She also explains that Sam Raimi’s seminal movie The Evil Dead ranks among her favourites – but she’s got a soft spot for the Human Centipede too.

“I appreciate whoever made that movie. We needed that for the culture,” she says.

This comes after Megan was caught up in her own horror movie worthy drama, when a former NFL player suggested that her new deal with Roc Nation is a sign of a pact with the devil.

In September, she announced she’d signed with Jay-Z‘s firm, and paid tribute to her mother who died earlier this year.

NFL player Larry Johnson then bizarrely suggested that dark forces were at play in her mother’s death.

“Her mother, who was her manager died in the month of March 2019, the same month of her ‘break out,’” he tweeted. “Music industry filled with the easily corrupt fatherless children looking for Satan to be the ‘daddy’ they never had.”

Last summer, Megan enlisted Nicki Minaj for her ‘Hot Girl Summer’ music video. The suitably outlandish clip sees Megan and Nicki hosting their very own pool party.