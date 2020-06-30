Megan Thee Stallion is eyeing up a Rihanna collaboration

Megan Thee Stallion has opened up on her ambitions to record with Rihanna, as well as revealing that Tory Lanez will feature on her upcoming debut record.

The rapper, who recently collaborated with Beyoncé on the ‘Savage’ remix, was speaking in a new interview with Miami’s 99 Jamz radio station.

“RiRi, she not putting out no music right now, but whenever RiRi get ready to come back, whenever she do be ready to put out some music — that is somebody that I really, really, really want to collab with,” Megan said.

Confirming plans for the Tory Lanez link-up, she added: “Tory is on my album. That’s easy!”

Last weekend, Megan debuted a Mad Max-inspired performance of ‘Girls In The Hood’ and the remix of ‘Savage’ (featuring Beyoncé) in the desert for the 2020 BET Awards.

It comes after she secured her first ever US #1 single with ‘Savage (Remix)’.

“I got a call: Beyoncé wants to do a remix to ‘Savage’,” Megan said of the collaboration in a recent interview with The Guardian.

“And I was like … what? Shut up. Shut up. You’re lying. Beyoncé don’t want to get on nothing with me. Come on, it’s me! I know I’m Megan Thee Stallion, but dang!”