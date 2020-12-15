Megan Thee Stallion is in talks to perform with Beyoncé at the 2021 Grammys

Megan Thee Stallion is in talks to perform live with Beyoncé at the 2021 Grammys next month.

Next year’s ceremony will go ahead in-person despite the coronavirus pandemic, and will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 31, 2021.

Megan, who is up for a number of awards at the 2021 Grammys including Best New Artist, told the LA Times in a new interview that she’s currently in talks to perform ‘Savage’ with Beyoncé during the ceremony.

The track has been nominated in three categories – Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song – at the Grammys, while Beyoncé’s ‘Black Parade’ will compete against ‘Savage’ for the Record of the Year prize.

Asked about Cardi B’s decision to keep their collaborative hit single ‘WAP’ out of Grammys contention in 2021, Megan added: “I don’t know why she didn’t submit it. But Cardi is a very smart woman, so I never question her decisions. She knows exactly what she’s doing.”

Megan, who released her debut studio album ‘Good News’ last month, recently spoke in praise of Beyoncé during an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show.

She also spoke highly of Jay-Z, revealing that the New York rapper gives her “fun advice”.

“Like say if I’m havin’ a bad day, he’ll be like, ‘Girl you need to be somewhere drivin’ a boat. Turn up. Have a good time,'” Megan said. “He gives me the more hot girl advice.”