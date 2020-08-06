Megan Thee Stallion is working on a film screenplay

Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed she is working on a film screenplay.

Megan had previously alluded to a feature film development in a NME Big Read interview last month. In a new interview, the Houston rapper confirmed her work in progress and said she was a big horror film fan, but did not specify whether her own work would be part of the genre.

“It’s gonna be something that definitely blows your mind; you’ve never seen it before,” she told Variety.

The rapper also confirmed she would appear as a judge in the renewed second season of Legendary 2, though it still has not begun taping.

“Seeing how hard they work to kill it for three minutes, it made me think, ‘If I’m not going that hard, I need to change my work ethic’,” she said of the show.

Megan did not speak about a shooting incident in July, in which she sustained gunshot wounds in her foot and rapper Tory Lanez was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon in his vehicle. Variety was reportedly told the topic was “off-limits”.

Megan is set to release a collaborative single with Nicki Minaj on Friday (August 7), titled ‘WAP’. Details of her anticipated debut album remain scarce, though she said it would definitely address the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Even though I haven’t already come out with a song with that messaging, I definitely plan on it.”

In July, Megan told NME lockdown had helped her finish the album.

“When I’m by myself, that’s when my creativity comes to me. The whole album was basically written in the living room, the shower, the backyard – just visualise it with me,” she said.