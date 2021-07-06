The full line-up for this year’s Warehouse Project season in Manchester has been revealed – check out the full schedule below.

A handful of acts including Nile Rodgers & Chic were announced back in May as the festival confirmed its 2021 return, and they’ve now added a huge list of acts stretching from mid-September to post-Christmas.

Among the acts heading to Warehouse Project at the Mayfield Depot in Manchester this year are Megan Thee Stallion, Jamie xx, Disclosure, Migos, Caribou, Four Tet and many, many more.

Advertisement

The series kicks off with a show from Megan Thee Stallion alongside Princess Nokia, Shygirl and more on September 10. The following night, Migos will then perform with Pa Salieu among the support acts.

The WHP21 season is now revealed. Head to the website to view the full calendar.

For a chance to win a season pass @ 3 friends & retweet. Pre-sale 10am Wednesday

Subject to availability general Sale 10am Friday. Registration closes at midnight tonight.https://t.co/MgiR56uEd7 pic.twitter.com/LY64JgSQQi — The Warehouse Project (@WHP_Mcr) July 6, 2021

Nile Rodgers & Chic then play on Friday September 17, with the likes of Peggy Gou and Daniel Avery playing part one of the ‘Welcome To The Warehouse’ weekend on September 25.

Elsewhere, Disclosure will be joined by India Jordan and more on October 23 for a special show, before the season wraps up on December 27 with a Kaluki 15th birthday celebration.

See the full list of shows for Warehouse Project 2021 below:

Advertisement

SEPTEMBER

___

Friday September 10

Megan Thee Stallion

Times: 19:00 – 23:00

Depot:

Megan Thee Stallion

Tion Wayne

Princess Nokia

Shygirl

Jordss

______________

Saturday September 11

Migos

Times: 19:00 – 23:00

Depot:

Migos

Pa Salieu

Tiffany Calver

Yung Omz

Friday September 17

Nile Rogers & Chic Live (SOLD OUT)

Times: 19:00 – 02:00 (Chic on-stage at 22:00)

Depot:

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Horse Meat Disco

House Gospel Choir

Craig Charles

Gina Breeze

Supernature

Concourse:

La Discothèque Presents

Norman Jay Mbe

DJ Paulette

Veba

Joe Motion

______________

Saturday September 18

Repercussion Festival (SOLD OUT)

Times: 14:00 – 04:00

DJ Shadow | Floating Points | Jordan Rakei | Soul Il Soul

Laurent Garnier | DJ Koze | George Fitzgerald Live | Jayda G

Gilles Peterson | Kamaal Williams | Moses Boyd | Tom Misch DJ

Ben Ufo | Moodymann | Virgil Abloh | DJ Seinfeld | Channel Tres

Mr Scruff Presents Keep It Unreal | Benji B | LTJ Bukem | Children Of Zeus

Antal | Call Super | Josey Rebelle | Zed Bias | Jamz Supernova

Sassy J | Mafalda | Greg Wilson | Kampire | Anz | Shy One | Jon K

Space Afrika | Annabel Fraser | Krysko | Rich Reason | Danuka

Tarzsa | Sno | Greg Lord | Andrea Trout | Aletha

______________

Friday September 24

Metropolis (SOLD OUT)

Times: 20:00 – 04:00

Depot (A-Z):

Andy C

Sub Focus

Wilkinson

(A-Z):

High Contrast

North Base B2b Mark Xtc B2b Mollie Collins

Sasasas

MCs: Tonn Piper, Mc Id, Ad-apt Mc, Lowqui

Concourse: Dnb All Stars (A-Z):

Friction

Goddard B2b Alcemist

Hype B2b Randall

Kanine

Kaz B2b Disrupta

Nia Archives B2b Ej Kitto

René Lavice

Turno B2b K Motionz

Mcs: Linguistics, Eksman, 2 Shy

Archive (A-Z):

Break

DJ Marky

Drs – In:Session

Dub Phizix B2b Chimpo Feat Strategy

Ed Rush & Optical

Lsb B2b Technimatic

Mefjus B2b Calyx & Teebee

Stature B2b Kleu

MCs: Gq, Drs, Strategy, Jakes, Carasel

______________

Saturday September 25

Welcome To The Warehouse Part 1 (SOLD OUT)

Times: 14:00 – 02:00

Depot:

Carl Cox | Peggy Gou

Modeselektor – DJ

Daniel Avery B2b Haai

Jasper James | Brame & Hamo

India Jordan | Krysko | Greg Lord

Concourse:

The Blessed Madonna | Honey Dijon

Hunee | Chaos In The Cbd

Dan Shake | Bradley Zero

Space Afrika | High Hoops

Archive:

Skream | Special Request

Partiboi69 | Sherelle

Bklava | Darwin | Effy

Interplanetary Criminal | Zutekh DJs

______________

OCTOBER

______________

Friday October 1

Eric Prydz presents (SOLD OUT)

Times 21:00 – 03:30

Depot:

Eric Prydz

Artbat

Cristoph

Franky Wah

Ammara

Concourse:

Reinier Zonneveld (Live)

Anfisa Letyago

Greg Lord

______________

Saturday October 2

Welcome To The Warehouse Part 2 SOLD OUT

Times: 19:00 – 04:00

Depot:

Jamie Jones | Joseph Capriati

Michael Bibi | Joey Daniel

Ben Sterling | Pirate Copy | Alisha

Concourse:

The Martinez Brothers

Seth Troxler | Kerri Chandler

Cassy | Jaden Thompson | Fleur Shore

Archive:

Archie Hamilton | East End Dubs

Rossko | Jesse Calosso

Manda Moor | Lubò | Pach

______________

Friday October 8

Fisher

Times: 20:00 – 04:00

Depot & Concourse:

Fisher

Nic Fanciulli

Lee Foss

Danny Howard

Guti – Live

wAFF

Blond:ish

Ben Hemsley

SYREETA

______________

Saturday October 9

Curated by Four Tet

Times: 14:00 – 02:00

Depot:

Four Tet | DJ EZ | Hunee

Avalon Emerson | Goldie

Boys Noize | Joy Orbison

Special Request B2B Chloé Robinson

SHERELLE | Koreless – Live

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (Dj)

Anthony Naples | TSHA | Champion

Anz | Sofia Kourtesis | Effy

Jossy Mitsu | Mr Mitch | Aletha

Plus 5 Hour Opening Set In Concourse From 13:30

Floating Points & Ben UFO

A WHP & Eat Your Own Ears Presentation

______________

Friday October 15

The Ape 15th Birthday

Times: 19:00 – 04:00

Depot:

Rudimental – Live

Shy FX | David Rodigan | My Nu Leng

Bou | Barely Legal | Emerald | 2Fox

Concourse: Rinse Fm

Skream (UKG Set)

Mike Skinner | MJ Cole | Todd Edwards

DJ Q | Wookie | Oneman

Hatcha | Eliza Rose | Tañ

Archive:

Goldie | Hazard | General Levy

Dillinja | Danny Byrd

Bryan G B2B DJ Die B2B Jumpin Jack Frost

The Heatwave | Mungos Hi Fi

Chimpo & Salo

North Base B2B Mark XTC B2B Sappo B2B Exile

______________

Saturday October 16

Adam Beyer Presents Drumcode

Times: 18:30 – 04:00

Depot:

Adam Beyer | Alan Fitzpatrick | DJ Rush

Ida Engberg | Ilario Alicante | Joel Mull

Joyhauser | Kölsch | Layton Giordani

Lilly Palmer | Luigi Madonna | Mark Reeve

Raxon | Rebūke | Richie Hawtin

Thomas Schumacher | Wehbba (Live) | Victor Ruiz

______________

Friday October 22

Worried About Henry

Time: 20:00 – 04:00

Depot:

Chase & Status (DJ Set) & Rage

Hybrid Minds (DJ Set) | Dimension (DJ Set)

Bou W/ Trigga & Inja | Hazard | North Base B2B Gray

Concourse:

Holy Goof | My Nu Leng

Alexistry B2B Ama | Bklava

Flava D | Sammy Virji B2B Higgo | TS7

Archive:

Ben Snow & Duskee | DJ Zinc

Fabio & Grooverider

Harriet Jaxxon | Kaz B2B Kara

Serum B2B Randall

T>I B2B Limited

Voltage B2B Bladerunner

______________

Saturday October 23

Disclosure

Times: 19:00 – 04:00

Depot:

Disclosure

Kink | Folamour | Palms Trax

Artwork | Moxie | Lone

Baba Stiltz | Eclair Fifi | Jamz Supernova

India Jordan | Harrison BDP

Anz | Bklava | Amy Becker

Salute | Niks | DJ Streaks | Joe Motion

______________

Wednesday October 27

Caribou Live

Times: 19:00 – 23:00

Caribou

Plus Special Guests

______________

Friday October 29

Higher

Times: 19:00 – 04:00

Depot:

Solardo

Paul Woolford | Nic Fancuilli

Sosa | Syreeta

Concourse:

Pan-pot

Fjaak | Eli Brown

Nancy Live | Obskur

Archive:

Waff | Rich Nxt | Rossi

Lauren Lo Sung | Pach

______________

Saturday October 30

HALLOWEEN AT THE WAREHOUSE PROJECT

Times: 19:00 – 04:00

Depot:

Annie Mac

Eats Everything B2B Skream

Denis Sulta | Folamour | 2manydjs

Mella Dee | Krystal Klear | Kettama

Propsa | Brame & Hamo | Big Miz

Absolute | Dance System | Jaguar

Adelphi Music Factory

Manami | Mark Blair | Holly Lester

______________

NOVEMBER

______________

Friday November 12

Curated By Jamie xx

Times: 19:00 – 04:00

Jamie xx

Honey Dijon | Overmono – Live

Skee Mask | Josey Rebelle | Bradley Zero

DJ Python | OK Williams | Gene On Earth

D Tiffany | Loraine James | Acemo

Krysko | Sno

______________

Saturday November 13

Fac51 – The Hacienda

Times: 19:00 – 03:00

Hacienda Classical

David Morales | Roger Sanchez | Tony Humphries

Greg Wilson | Roy Davis Jr

K Klass | Graeme Park

Mike Pickering | DJ Paulette

Jon Da Silva | Tom Wainwright

Peter Hook | Hewan Clarke

______________

Friday November 26

Whp & Circus Present Radio 1 Dance

Times: 19:00 – 04:00

Camelphat

Hot Since 82 | Alan Fitzpatrick

Pete Tong | Yousef | Heidi

Rebūke | Catz ‘n Dogz | Eli & Fur

Jaguar | Chelina Manuhutu | Lauren Lo Sung

Sarah Story | Ewan Mcvicar | Meg Ward

Tommy Farrow | James Organ

______________

Saturday November 27

XXL

Times: 19:00 – 06:00

A-Z:

Amelie Lens | Charlotte De Witte | Helena Hauff

Jeff Mills | Nina Kraviz

A-Z:

AEIT | AIROD | Blasha & Allatt

Blawan | Cera Khin | Clara Cuve

Cleric | DJ Stingray | FJAAK

Gabber Eleganza | Hector Oaks

Imogen | Kander | KI/KI

Nene H | Rebekah | Wallis

______________

DECEMBER

______________

Friday December 3

Worried About Henry & Metropolis Joint Birthday

20:00 – 04:00

Depot:

Crucast

Crucast Featuring A-Z

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Darkzy | Kanine | Lazcru | Mc Ad

Skepsis | Window Kid | Zero

Plus Special Guests A-Z:

Kings Of The Rollers | Macky Gee

Concourse: Hospitality

High Contrast

Camo & Krooked B2B Mefus + Daxta

Metrik | Etherwood B2B Unglued | Degs & Lens

S.P.Y | Makoto B2B Nutone – Tempza

This Is Inja | Euponique B2B Kaz

Archive A-Z:

Benny L B2B Dillinja | Born On Road Ft Kelvin 373 / Aries

Congo Natty | Jungle Cakes – Ed Solo – Deekline – Benny Page – Navigator

Nicky Blackmarket B2B Kenny Ken

North Sappo Mark XTC Splice

Taxman B2B Original Sin B2B Sub Zero

Voltage B2B Serum

______________

Saturday December 4

Bicep Live At The Warehouse Project

Times: 18:30 – 04:00

Bicep – Live

Jon Hopkins (DJ) | Mall Grab | Mr G – Live

Haai B2B Saorise | Kelly Lee Owens – DJ Set

India Jordan | Conducta | Hammer

Anz | Manami | Club Fitness

Holly Lester | Interplanetary Criminal

Krysko | Nite School

______________

Saturday December 11

DEFECTED

Times: 14:00 – 02:00

Depot: Defected

Gorgon City | Basement Jaxx (DJ Set)

Eats Everything | Sam Divine | Low Steppa

Melé | Monki | Dunmore Brothers

Concourse: Glitterbox

Purple Disco Machine | Dimitri From Paris

Simon Dunmore | The Shapeshifters Live With Teni Tinks

Kiddy Smile | Melvo Baptiste

Archive: Classic Vs Faith

Eli Escobar | Luke Solomon | Gina Breeze

Rimarkable | Terry Farley & Pete Heller

Krysko

______________

Monday December 27

KALUKI 15TH BIRTHDAY

Times: 19:00 – 05:00

Marco Carola | Loco Dice

Richy Ahmed | Alan Fitzpatrick

Ilario Alicante | Archie Hamilton

East End Dubs | Rich NXT | Seb Zito

Joey Daniel | Latmun | De La Swing

Chris Stussy | Ben Sterling

Pirate Copy | Rossi | Wheats

Alisha | Manda Moore | Sho

Luke Welsh | Mike Morrisey | Calvin Clarke

“The Warehouse Project’s 2021 season marks the long-awaited return to the dancefloor that everyone has been waiting for: a return to music, to dancing and to weekends,” a WHP press release said. “Defining moments and shared experiences with everyone under one roof again for a full-spectrum of music and cultural immersion.”

All restrictions on live events in the UK are set to end on July 19 following a new speech from Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday (July 5).