The full line-up for this year’s Warehouse Project season in Manchester has been revealed – check out the full schedule below.
A handful of acts including Nile Rodgers & Chic were announced back in May as the festival confirmed its 2021 return, and they’ve now added a huge list of acts stretching from mid-September to post-Christmas.
Among the acts heading to Warehouse Project at the Mayfield Depot in Manchester this year are Megan Thee Stallion, Jamie xx, Disclosure, Migos, Caribou, Four Tet and many, many more.
The series kicks off with a show from Megan Thee Stallion alongside Princess Nokia, Shygirl and more on September 10. The following night, Migos will then perform with Pa Salieu among the support acts.
Nile Rodgers & Chic then play on Friday September 17, with the likes of Peggy Gou and Daniel Avery playing part one of the ‘Welcome To The Warehouse’ weekend on September 25.
Elsewhere, Disclosure will be joined by India Jordan and more on October 23 for a special show, before the season wraps up on December 27 with a Kaluki 15th birthday celebration.
See the full list of shows for Warehouse Project 2021 below:
SEPTEMBER
___
Friday September 10
Megan Thee Stallion
Times: 19:00 – 23:00
Depot:
Megan Thee Stallion
Tion Wayne
Princess Nokia
Shygirl
Jordss
______________
Saturday September 11
Migos
Times: 19:00 – 23:00
Depot:
Migos
Pa Salieu
Tiffany Calver
Yung Omz
Friday September 17
Nile Rogers & Chic Live (SOLD OUT)
Times: 19:00 – 02:00 (Chic on-stage at 22:00)
Depot:
Nile Rodgers & Chic
Horse Meat Disco
House Gospel Choir
Craig Charles
Gina Breeze
Supernature
Concourse:
La Discothèque Presents
Norman Jay Mbe
DJ Paulette
Veba
Joe Motion
______________
Saturday September 18
Repercussion Festival (SOLD OUT)
Times: 14:00 – 04:00
DJ Shadow | Floating Points | Jordan Rakei | Soul Il Soul
Laurent Garnier | DJ Koze | George Fitzgerald Live | Jayda G
Gilles Peterson | Kamaal Williams | Moses Boyd | Tom Misch DJ
Ben Ufo | Moodymann | Virgil Abloh | DJ Seinfeld | Channel Tres
Mr Scruff Presents Keep It Unreal | Benji B | LTJ Bukem | Children Of Zeus
Antal | Call Super | Josey Rebelle | Zed Bias | Jamz Supernova
Sassy J | Mafalda | Greg Wilson | Kampire | Anz | Shy One | Jon K
Space Afrika | Annabel Fraser | Krysko | Rich Reason | Danuka
Tarzsa | Sno | Greg Lord | Andrea Trout | Aletha
______________
Friday September 24
Metropolis (SOLD OUT)
Times: 20:00 – 04:00
Depot (A-Z):
Andy C
Sub Focus
Wilkinson
(A-Z):
High Contrast
North Base B2b Mark Xtc B2b Mollie Collins
Sasasas
MCs: Tonn Piper, Mc Id, Ad-apt Mc, Lowqui
Concourse: Dnb All Stars (A-Z):
Friction
Goddard B2b Alcemist
Hype B2b Randall
Kanine
Kaz B2b Disrupta
Nia Archives B2b Ej Kitto
René Lavice
Turno B2b K Motionz
Mcs: Linguistics, Eksman, 2 Shy
Archive (A-Z):
Break
DJ Marky
Drs – In:Session
Dub Phizix B2b Chimpo Feat Strategy
Ed Rush & Optical
Lsb B2b Technimatic
Mefjus B2b Calyx & Teebee
Stature B2b Kleu
MCs: Gq, Drs, Strategy, Jakes, Carasel
______________
Saturday September 25
Welcome To The Warehouse Part 1 (SOLD OUT)
Times: 14:00 – 02:00
Depot:
Carl Cox | Peggy Gou
Modeselektor – DJ
Daniel Avery B2b Haai
Jasper James | Brame & Hamo
India Jordan | Krysko | Greg Lord
Concourse:
The Blessed Madonna | Honey Dijon
Hunee | Chaos In The Cbd
Dan Shake | Bradley Zero
Space Afrika | High Hoops
Archive:
Skream | Special Request
Partiboi69 | Sherelle
Bklava | Darwin | Effy
Interplanetary Criminal | Zutekh DJs
______________
OCTOBER
______________
Friday October 1
Eric Prydz presents (SOLD OUT)
Times 21:00 – 03:30
Depot:
Eric Prydz
Artbat
Cristoph
Franky Wah
Ammara
Concourse:
Reinier Zonneveld (Live)
Anfisa Letyago
Greg Lord
______________
Saturday October 2
Welcome To The Warehouse Part 2 SOLD OUT
Times: 19:00 – 04:00
Depot:
Jamie Jones | Joseph Capriati
Michael Bibi | Joey Daniel
Ben Sterling | Pirate Copy | Alisha
Concourse:
The Martinez Brothers
Seth Troxler | Kerri Chandler
Cassy | Jaden Thompson | Fleur Shore
Archive:
Archie Hamilton | East End Dubs
Rossko | Jesse Calosso
Manda Moor | Lubò | Pach
______________
Friday October 8
Fisher
Times: 20:00 – 04:00
Depot & Concourse:
Fisher
Nic Fanciulli
Lee Foss
Danny Howard
Guti – Live
wAFF
Blond:ish
Ben Hemsley
SYREETA
______________
Saturday October 9
Curated by Four Tet
Times: 14:00 – 02:00
Depot:
Four Tet | DJ EZ | Hunee
Avalon Emerson | Goldie
Boys Noize | Joy Orbison
Special Request B2B Chloé Robinson
SHERELLE | Koreless – Live
Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (Dj)
Anthony Naples | TSHA | Champion
Anz | Sofia Kourtesis | Effy
Jossy Mitsu | Mr Mitch | Aletha
Plus 5 Hour Opening Set In Concourse From 13:30
Floating Points & Ben UFO
A WHP & Eat Your Own Ears Presentation
______________
Friday October 15
The Ape 15th Birthday
Times: 19:00 – 04:00
Depot:
Rudimental – Live
Shy FX | David Rodigan | My Nu Leng
Bou | Barely Legal | Emerald | 2Fox
Concourse: Rinse Fm
Skream (UKG Set)
Mike Skinner | MJ Cole | Todd Edwards
DJ Q | Wookie | Oneman
Hatcha | Eliza Rose | Tañ
Archive:
Goldie | Hazard | General Levy
Dillinja | Danny Byrd
Bryan G B2B DJ Die B2B Jumpin Jack Frost
The Heatwave | Mungos Hi Fi
Chimpo & Salo
North Base B2B Mark XTC B2B Sappo B2B Exile
______________
Saturday October 16
Adam Beyer Presents Drumcode
Times: 18:30 – 04:00
Depot:
Adam Beyer | Alan Fitzpatrick | DJ Rush
Ida Engberg | Ilario Alicante | Joel Mull
Joyhauser | Kölsch | Layton Giordani
Lilly Palmer | Luigi Madonna | Mark Reeve
Raxon | Rebūke | Richie Hawtin
Thomas Schumacher | Wehbba (Live) | Victor Ruiz
______________
Friday October 22
Worried About Henry
Time: 20:00 – 04:00
Depot:
Chase & Status (DJ Set) & Rage
Hybrid Minds (DJ Set) | Dimension (DJ Set)
Bou W/ Trigga & Inja | Hazard | North Base B2B Gray
Concourse:
Holy Goof | My Nu Leng
Alexistry B2B Ama | Bklava
Flava D | Sammy Virji B2B Higgo | TS7
Archive:
Ben Snow & Duskee | DJ Zinc
Fabio & Grooverider
Harriet Jaxxon | Kaz B2B Kara
Serum B2B Randall
T>I B2B Limited
Voltage B2B Bladerunner
______________
Saturday October 23
Disclosure
Times: 19:00 – 04:00
Depot:
Disclosure
Kink | Folamour | Palms Trax
Artwork | Moxie | Lone
Baba Stiltz | Eclair Fifi | Jamz Supernova
India Jordan | Harrison BDP
Anz | Bklava | Amy Becker
Salute | Niks | DJ Streaks | Joe Motion
______________
Wednesday October 27
Caribou Live
Times: 19:00 – 23:00
Caribou
Plus Special Guests
______________
Friday October 29
Higher
Times: 19:00 – 04:00
Depot:
Solardo
Paul Woolford | Nic Fancuilli
Sosa | Syreeta
Concourse:
Pan-pot
Fjaak | Eli Brown
Nancy Live | Obskur
Archive:
Waff | Rich Nxt | Rossi
Lauren Lo Sung | Pach
______________
Saturday October 30
HALLOWEEN AT THE WAREHOUSE PROJECT
Times: 19:00 – 04:00
Depot:
Annie Mac
Eats Everything B2B Skream
Denis Sulta | Folamour | 2manydjs
Mella Dee | Krystal Klear | Kettama
Propsa | Brame & Hamo | Big Miz
Absolute | Dance System | Jaguar
Adelphi Music Factory
Manami | Mark Blair | Holly Lester
______________
NOVEMBER
______________
Friday November 12
Curated By Jamie xx
Times: 19:00 – 04:00
Jamie xx
Honey Dijon | Overmono – Live
Skee Mask | Josey Rebelle | Bradley Zero
DJ Python | OK Williams | Gene On Earth
D Tiffany | Loraine James | Acemo
Krysko | Sno
______________
Saturday November 13
Fac51 – The Hacienda
Times: 19:00 – 03:00
Hacienda Classical
David Morales | Roger Sanchez | Tony Humphries
Greg Wilson | Roy Davis Jr
K Klass | Graeme Park
Mike Pickering | DJ Paulette
Jon Da Silva | Tom Wainwright
Peter Hook | Hewan Clarke
______________
Friday November 26
Whp & Circus Present Radio 1 Dance
Times: 19:00 – 04:00
Camelphat
Hot Since 82 | Alan Fitzpatrick
Pete Tong | Yousef | Heidi
Rebūke | Catz ‘n Dogz | Eli & Fur
Jaguar | Chelina Manuhutu | Lauren Lo Sung
Sarah Story | Ewan Mcvicar | Meg Ward
Tommy Farrow | James Organ
______________
Saturday November 27
XXL
Times: 19:00 – 06:00
A-Z:
Amelie Lens | Charlotte De Witte | Helena Hauff
Jeff Mills | Nina Kraviz
A-Z:
AEIT | AIROD | Blasha & Allatt
Blawan | Cera Khin | Clara Cuve
Cleric | DJ Stingray | FJAAK
Gabber Eleganza | Hector Oaks
Imogen | Kander | KI/KI
Nene H | Rebekah | Wallis
______________
DECEMBER
______________
Friday December 3
Worried About Henry & Metropolis Joint Birthday
20:00 – 04:00
Depot:
Crucast
Crucast Featuring A-Z
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Darkzy | Kanine | Lazcru | Mc Ad
Skepsis | Window Kid | Zero
Plus Special Guests A-Z:
Kings Of The Rollers | Macky Gee
Concourse: Hospitality
High Contrast
Camo & Krooked B2B Mefus + Daxta
Metrik | Etherwood B2B Unglued | Degs & Lens
S.P.Y | Makoto B2B Nutone – Tempza
This Is Inja | Euponique B2B Kaz
Archive A-Z:
Benny L B2B Dillinja | Born On Road Ft Kelvin 373 / Aries
Congo Natty | Jungle Cakes – Ed Solo – Deekline – Benny Page – Navigator
Nicky Blackmarket B2B Kenny Ken
North Sappo Mark XTC Splice
Taxman B2B Original Sin B2B Sub Zero
Voltage B2B Serum
______________
Saturday December 4
Bicep Live At The Warehouse Project
Times: 18:30 – 04:00
Bicep – Live
Jon Hopkins (DJ) | Mall Grab | Mr G – Live
Haai B2B Saorise | Kelly Lee Owens – DJ Set
India Jordan | Conducta | Hammer
Anz | Manami | Club Fitness
Holly Lester | Interplanetary Criminal
Krysko | Nite School
______________
Saturday December 11
DEFECTED
Times: 14:00 – 02:00
Depot: Defected
Gorgon City | Basement Jaxx (DJ Set)
Eats Everything | Sam Divine | Low Steppa
Melé | Monki | Dunmore Brothers
Concourse: Glitterbox
Purple Disco Machine | Dimitri From Paris
Simon Dunmore | The Shapeshifters Live With Teni Tinks
Kiddy Smile | Melvo Baptiste
Archive: Classic Vs Faith
Eli Escobar | Luke Solomon | Gina Breeze
Rimarkable | Terry Farley & Pete Heller
Krysko
______________
Monday December 27
KALUKI 15TH BIRTHDAY
Times: 19:00 – 05:00
Marco Carola | Loco Dice
Richy Ahmed | Alan Fitzpatrick
Ilario Alicante | Archie Hamilton
East End Dubs | Rich NXT | Seb Zito
Joey Daniel | Latmun | De La Swing
Chris Stussy | Ben Sterling
Pirate Copy | Rossi | Wheats
Alisha | Manda Moore | Sho
Luke Welsh | Mike Morrisey | Calvin Clarke
“The Warehouse Project’s 2021 season marks the long-awaited return to the dancefloor that everyone has been waiting for: a return to music, to dancing and to weekends,” a WHP press release said. “Defining moments and shared experiences with everyone under one roof again for a full-spectrum of music and cultural immersion.”
All restrictions on live events in the UK are set to end on July 19 following a new speech from Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday (July 5).