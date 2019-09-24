Megan Thee Stallion and Jimmy Fallon make ‘Hot Girl Fall’ official with comedic video

With the help of The Roots’ Black Thought

You might have heard of ‘Hot Girl Summer’, a phrase coined by Megan Thee Stallion which turned into a meme in the warmer season. Now, the Houston rapper has connected with US late-night show host Jimmy Fallon for its logical sequel: ‘Hot Girl Fall’.

On the comedic track, which landed early on Tuesday (September 24), Megan and Fallon rap about various autumnal tropes, from “pumpkin-ass beer” to jack-o-lanterns to stationery for the new school year.

Black Thought – a member of The Roots, the house band for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – joins in later with a verse dedicated to plaid: “I wear the same thing from New York to Ibiza / I can be myself when I reach for the shelf / Basically, I wear one pattern and nothing else.”

The song’s light-hearted video premiered on YouTube during a live episode of Fallon’s show on September 23, which was the official first day of fall in the Northern Hemisphere. Watch the video and stream the song below:

Hot Girl Fall

The video for ‘Hot Girl Fall’ follows the video for ‘Hot Girl Summer’, Megan Thee Stallion’s collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, which arrived earlier this month. The rapper has officially trademarked the phrase, she revealed in a recent interview.

Megan Thee Stallion’s most recent project was the ‘Fever’ mixtape, which was released May 2019. She is already working on its follow-up, which will feature a collaboration with Kehlani.