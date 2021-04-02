Megan Thee Stallion joins Bankroll Freddie on new track ‘Pop It’

Megan Thee Stallion has teamed up with Bankroll Freddie on his new single ‘Pop It’ – scroll down the page to listen to it now.

The Arkansas rapper released the track earlier today (April 2) after weeks of teasing on both stars’ Instagram accounts.

‘Pop It’ marks Megan’s first release since she cleaned up at last month’s Grammy Awards. “If he got money you know I’m gonna take some,” she raps on the track.

“If I’m not the hottest who is?” she adds later. “She got a booty fetish trying to steal my shit/ Ms to the lawyer just to handle my biz.”

The track features on Bankroll Freddie’s new album ‘Big Bank’, which was also released today. Other guest rappers included on the record include Young Dolph, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane and more.

Meanwhile, earlier this week Megan donated $50,000 (£36,300) in the memory of the victims of last month’s Atlanta spa shootings.

In an Instagram post, the rapper said she was “heartbroken” by the attacks, which killed eight people including six women of Asian descent. She added that the shootings were “a senseless, violent attack against Asian Americans”.

“We stand in solidarity with all Asian Americans in saying that enough is enough,” she added. The star’s donation was made in collaboration with clothing brand Fashion Nova and journalist May Lee and was given to the Atlanta branch of the non-profit group Asian Americans Advancing Justice.

The organisation is a legal advocacy group that is “dedicated to protecting the civil rights of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI) in Georgia and the Southeast [of the United States].”