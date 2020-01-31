Megan Thee Stallion joins Phony Ppl for the funky ‘Fkn Around’

Megan Thee Stallion has paired up with Brooklyn band Phony Ppl for a song called ‘Fkn Around’.

The funk jam hears Megan and co. extoll the virtues of “fucking around” and not worrying about sticking to one relationship. “I got a man but I’m fucking around / Cause I’m young and can’t be tied down,“ goes part of the chorus.

Megan and Phony Ppl first performed the song together during their Tiny Desk Concert last year. You can now listen to the studio version below.

Earlier this month Stallion released a fierce new track called ‘B.I.T.C.H’.

Taken from her upcoming album, ‘Suga’, the song samples Tupac Shakur’s ‘Ratha Be Ya N****’.

Suga, a new persona Stallion will adopt, is said to follow on from “Tina Snow and her Hot Girl Summer”. Elaborating further, Stallion said: “She’s besties with Tina Snow…it’s a big problem.”

Stallion also revealed that her upcoming album will see her working with Kehlani. Additionally, the Texas artist hinted that some more “surprise” collaborations will be announced.

In other news the artist revealed recently that she’s been working with Pharrell Williams.

Posting on Instagram on January 15, she shared a video clip of her dancing in a studio while Williams is seen making beats in the background.