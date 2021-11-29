Rico Nasty has received vocal support from fellow artists after the difficulties she has faced on Playboi Carti’s King Vamp tour.

After Saturday night’s (November 27) tour stop, Rico posted some concerning messages in multiple since-deleted Twitter posts, writing: “I dead ass need at least two hours out of each day. To just cry. Crazy how I wanted a tour bus my whole life and now I just be on the tour bus crying myself to sleep every night. I wish I was dead just as much as y’all do trust me.”

Rico has faced abuse from fans throughout the tour, having been subjected to heckling and booing during a performance while Carti fans chanted for the rapper to come out.

Earlier this month, a video of Rico retaliating after a bottle was thrown at her during a performance emerged, showing the singer jumping into the crowd. The incident occurred at the Portland, Oregon show of the King Vamp tour on November 13. Footage from the concert shows Rico demanding to know who had thrown the bottle at her, saying: “Who the fuck was it?”

After her Twitter posts, many of Rico’s peers voiced their support. Kehlani wrote on Saturday: “Rico is a gem of an artist and person, i hope you know how epic and special you are @Rico_nastyy!!!!!!!!” Others like Megan Thee Stallion, Juicy J, Flo Milli and Tierra Whack also joined in.

Rico is a gem of an artist and person, i hope you know how epic and special you are @Rico_nastyy !!!!!!!! 🔒🔒 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) November 28, 2021

Good morning to a beautiful ass strong ass amazing artist/woman @Rico_nastyy 🔥💙 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 28, 2021

We love you @Rico_nastyy — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) November 28, 2021

i love u forever friend 💛 @Rico_nastyy — FLO MILLI (@_FloMilli) November 28, 2021

I love Rico Nasty!!!!!!! 🫂 — Tierra Whack (@TierraWhack) November 28, 2021

Many fans have called on Carti to speak up against the behaviour and harassment towards Rico, but so far the rapper has remained silent. The tour itself has not been without controversy, with a Houston show being cancelled after fans wreaked havoc and broke down barricades at the venue.

In other news, Rico Nasty recently teamed up with Flo Milli for new collaborative single ‘Money’. The song, which samples 2 Live Crew’s 1986 single ‘We Want Some Pussy’ and Tone Loc’s 1988 track ‘Wild Thing’, had been previously teased by Rico and Flo Milli.

In September, Rico also unveiled five surprise new songs on her SoundCloud page: ‘Switch Places’, ‘Grow Up’, ‘Cotton Candy’, ‘Show Me Your Love’, and ‘How Ya Feel’ which follows on from her 2020 album ‘Nightmare Vacation’.