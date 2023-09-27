Megan Thee Stallion launches mental health resources site, Seize The Awkward

Megan Thee Stallion has launched a new mental health resources website called Seize The Awkward.

The rap star teased the announcement of the new initiative on social media earlier this week, sharing that she was about to drop “something that can help all of us”.

Yesterday (September 26), the official website for Seize The Awkward was launched. “I’ve always been told I gotta be strong. Thick skinned. Stiff upper lip. Tough as nails,” she said in a video shared to her Instagram.

“But to be everything for everybody – it wears on you. ‘Black don’t crack’, they say. But it can. I can. We all can.”

She continued: “Y’all, it’s okay to not be okay. Reach out to a friend if you see them going through it. No matter who you are, being vulnerable is what makes us whole.”

The ‘Savage’ singer then directed fans to the new website, along with BadBitchesHaveBadDaysToo.com for even more resources.

Seize The Awkward features a series of videos in which Megan Thee Stallion opens up about various topics like checking in on friends and being vulnerable.

There’s also videos from other stars like Noah Cyrus, Ava Max, Tyler Posey and athletes like American football player Caleb Williams and wrestler Big E.

The website also includes a list of mental health links and resources which continues on Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too – a lyric from her 2022 song ‘Anxiety’.

“They keep sayin’ I should get help / But I don’t even know what I need,” she raps on the track, the visualiser for which is included on the website.

Last month, Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez was found guilty in December last year of three felonies related to the shooting.

Megan Thee Stallion has previously spoken about the impact the attack had on her, sharing at the time that she was “hurt and traumatized”.

While she was not present at the sentencing, she submitted a court statement that read per an Associated Press report: “Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace. Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”

Lanez claimed he was in “great spirits” during the first month in prison.

This month she teamed up with have teamed up with Cardi B on new single ‘Bongos’.

In a recent interview with Complex, Megan Thee Stallion said that she was “making music that I really, really love. I’m making music that I’m not about to have to fight with anybody about”.

